Quick Drag: Willam and Alaska Rate the All Stars

As evidenced by our recent Quick Drag posts, a lot of Drag Race alums are sharing their opinions on season 10 of All Stars.

Of course, we would be remiss in not including some of our favorite OG Ru-cappers, Willam and Alaska. Our favorite Race Chasers have blessed us by bringing their podcast to YouTube so we can clock their reactions to the (amazing) looks we’ve seen so far from the first “bracket” of queens.

Enjoy this “Runway Rundown” as the dynamic duo discuss, dissect and disseminate the entrance looks of our first six queens as well as the “Slits & Tits” runway looks (and they even have a thing or two to say about Mama Ru’s look too.)