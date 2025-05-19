This is why Pedro Pascal stopped Joaquin Phoenix’s red carpet fan wave

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, fans were left stunned when Pedro Pascal intervened to stop Joaquin Phoenix from waving to the crowd during their red carpet walk for Eddington. The moment happened as they ascended the Palais steps alongside co-stars Emma Stone and Austin Butler, plus director Ari Aster.

The incident occurred when the cast reached the top of the Auditorium Louis Lumière steps and turned to greet fans. As Joaquin started waving, Pedro quickly pulled his hand down and whispered something in his ear. Joaquin’s face instantly registered shock as he shoved his hands into his pockets.

Internet detectives quickly figured out that Pedro likely stopped his co-star because the wave could have been misinterpreted as a Nazi salute. If true, Phoenix owes Pascal big time for his quick thinking.

In lighter news, the Eddington cast had another memorable red carpet moment earlier when a bee crashed their photo op, leading to an absolutely priceless reaction from Emma Stone.

A Square Peg and A24 production, Eddington is a dark comedy set during COVID-19 times. The story follows a stranded couple in a small town, with Phoenix playing the local sheriff who’s running for mayor.

Eddington hits theaters worldwide on July 18, 2025.