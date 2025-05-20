Celeb Snaps: Robert Pattinson, Rihanna, Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Tom Cruise at the New York premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at the at Lincoln Centre on May 18, 2025.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Paramount Pictures/INSTARimages

The Weekend at the New York premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at the at Lincoln Centre on May 18, 2025.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Paramount Pictures/INSTARimages

Rupert Friend at the ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025.

Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Riz Ahmed at the ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025.

Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Michael Cera at the ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025.

Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Alex Hassell at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 19, 2025.

Photo Credit: Sue Andrews/Cover Images

King Charles III and David Beckham at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 19, 2025.

Photo Credit: Sue Andrews/Cover Images

James Franco and Izabel Pakzad attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 Chopard Universe dinner on May 18, 2025.

Photo Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages

Nate Berkus enjoys a dram of Oban Single Malt Scotch Whisky at a grazing table experience to celebrate the launch of the Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish on May 15, 2025 at Carondelet House in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Scott Clark

Spike Lee, A$AP Rocky, and Denzel Washington attend the ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ premiere during the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Dakota Fanning attends the ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ premiere during the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

​Daisy Edgar-Jones wore a Gucci pre-fall silk red and blue top, denim pants, black frame sunglasses, and carried a GG Marmont shoulder bag in pastel blue leather on May 19, 2025, at the Nice Airport in Nice, France.

Photo courtesy of Gucci

Musician Otis Kane wore a Paul Smith Light Brown Wool-Silk Check Double-Breasted Blazer with Matching Wide-Leg Trousers, an Ivory Tailored-Fit Shirt and Bordeaux Leather ‘Lido’ Loafers at The Maidstone in East Hampton, NY for a British Garden Party.

Photo Credit: Gabriel Perez Silva

Actor Mason Gooding wore a Paul Smith Light Green Linen Buggy-Lined Blazer with Matching Drawstring Trousers, a Slim-Fit White Linen Shirt, and Tan Suede Shoes at The Maidstone in East Hampton, NY for a British Garden Party.

Photo Credit: Gabriel Perez Silva

Actor Eli Brown wore a Paul Smith Yellow Overdyed Micro-Houndstooth Wool Blazer with Matching Trousers, a Yellow Washed Cotton Shirt, a Black Leather Double Keeper Classic Suit Belt and Tonal Black Leather ‘Lido’ Loafers at The Maidstone in East Hampton, NY for a British Garden Party.

Photo Credit: Gabriel Perez Silva

Actor Noah LaLonde wore a Paul Smith Brown Puppytooth Wool Suit with an Ivory Tailored-Fit Shirt and Sand Suede ‘Figino’ Loafers at The Maidstone in East Hampton, NY for a British Garden Party.

Photo Credit: Gabriel Perez Silva

Jesse Williams picks out Spin Master’s line of Monster Jam toys during Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Evan Ross (L), Ashlee Simpson (2nd R), and family attend Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Taylor Goldsmith, Mandy Moore, and family attend Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Josh Peck attends Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Stephen Amell attends Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Blippi (L), Spencer Pratt (2nd L), Heidi Montag (2nd R), and family attend Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Nicole Kidman wore Look 32 from the Balenciaga Winter 25 Collection while attending the Kering Women in Motion Talk during the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, 2025 at The Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Tessa Thompson wore Look 55 from the Balenciaga Summer 25 collection. She wore a 3D Printed Top in intense black spandex with a Back Draped Skirt in black velvet. She paired it with Knife 110 mm Pumps in black spandex while attending the Kering Women in Motion Talk during the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, 2025 at The Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Mark Eydelshteyn wore a made-to-measure version of Look 3 from the Balenciaga Winter 25 collection. “He wore a Standard Tailored Jacket in dark navy fine wool pinstripe, Straight Tailored Pants in dark navy fine wool pinstripe with a Standard Shirt in baby blue cotton poplin. He paired with a Tie in bordeaux and navy Balenciaga dots jacquard silk, a Tailoring Belt in black plutone calfskin and Monsieur Derby in black carrera lux calfskin while attending the Kering Women in Motion Talk during the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, 2025 at The Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Helena Christensen wore a Balenciaga Fitted Gown in black velvet with Balenciaga Knife Bow 80mm Sandals in black satin while attending the Kering Women in Motion Talk during the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, 2025 at The Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Charlotte Le Bon wore Look 2 from the Balenciaga Winter 25 collection. She wore a Standard Tailored Jacket in black escorial tailoring wool, Straight Tailored Pants in black stretch tailoring twill with a V-neck bodysuit in black soft jersey. She paired it with Balenciaga Puma Speedcat in black suede while attending the Kering Women in Motion Talk during the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, 2025 at The Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Patrick Schwarzenegger wore a made-to-measure version of Look 1 from the Balenciaga Winter 25 collection. He wore a Standard Tailored Jacket in black escorial tailoring wool, a Straight Tailored Pants in black stretch tailoring twill and a Standard Shirt in white cotton poplin. He paired it with a Tie in black silk, a Tailoring Belt in black plutone calfskin and Monsieur Derby in black carrera lux calfskin while attending the Kering Women in Motion Talk during the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, 2025 at The Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Benedict Cumberbatch at the ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025.

Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Rihanna attends the ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ premiere during the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Robert Pattinson during the ‘Die My Love’ press conference at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 17, 2025.

Photo Credit: Sebastien Courdji/Pool/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

