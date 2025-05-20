Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Robert Pattinson, Rihanna, Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more

Plus, photos featuring Dakota Fanning, Spike Lee, A$AP Rocky, Denzel Washington, James Franco, David Beckham, Michael Cera, Tom Cruise, The Weeknd, and more!

Michael Prieve
10 Min Read
78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Die My Love' Press Conference
Cast during the 'Die My Love' press conference at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France Featuring: Robert Pattinson Where: Cannes, France When: 18 May 2025 Credit: Sebastien Courdji/Pool/Abaca Press/INSTARimages **NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Tom Cruise at the New York premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at the at Lincoln Centre on May 18, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' - Outside Arrivals
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Paramount Pictures/INSTARimages

The Weekend at the New York premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at the at Lincoln Centre on May 18, 2025.

New York Premiere Of 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' - Outside Arrivals
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Paramount Pictures/INSTARimages

Rupert Friend at the ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025.

Read

Alexander Skarsgard 78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Pillion' Photocall
Alexander Skarsgård gave Pedro Pascal a kiss on the cheek during an 8-minute Standing Ovation for the BDSM-themed Pillion
78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Die My Love' Photocall
Jennifer Lawrence’s Die, My Love performance called ‘transformative,’ while Robert Pattinson earns rave reviews as well
78th Cannes Film Festival - 'The Phoenician Scheme' Photocall
Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Riz Ahmed at the ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'The Phoenician Scheme' Photocall
Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Michael Cera at the ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'The Phoenician Scheme' Photocall
Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Alex Hassell at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 19, 2025.

Chelsea Flower Show 2025
Photo Credit: Sue Andrews/Cover Images

King Charles III and David Beckham at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 19, 2025.

Chelsea Flower Show 2025
Photo Credit: Sue Andrews/Cover Images

James Franco and Izabel Pakzad attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 Chopard Universe dinner on May 18, 2025.

Read

78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 - 'Eddington' Photocall
Pedro Pascal rips Trump regime on Immiagration policies at Cannes: ‘F**k the people that try to make you scared’
MMM 05192025
Male Model Monday: Steven Kelly, Owen Lindberg, Janis Danner, and more
78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 - Chopard Universe Dinner 2025
Photo Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages

Nate Berkus enjoys a dram of Oban Single Malt Scotch Whisky at a grazing table experience to celebrate the launch of the Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish on May 15, 2025 at Carondelet House in Los Angeles.

Nate Berkus enjoys a dram of Oban Single Malt Scotch Whisky at a grazing table experience to celebrate the launch of the Oban 15 Cask Strength Sherry Cask Finish
Photo Credit: Scott Clark

Spike Lee, A$AP Rocky, and Denzel Washington attend the ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ premiere during the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Highest 2 Lowest' Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Dakota Fanning attends the ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ premiere during the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Highest 2 Lowest' Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Pilgrim’s® Chicken teamed up with legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk to show skateboarders and nugget fans alike how to snack like a pro with the release of the Pilgrim’s x Tony Hawk Bawk Board.

Pilgrim’s® Chicken teamed up with legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk
Photo Courtesy of Pilgrim’s Chicken
Pilgrim’s® Chicken teamed up with legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk
Photo Courtesy of Pilgrim’s Chicken

Daisy Edgar-Jones wore a Gucci pre-fall silk red and blue top, denim pants, black frame sunglasses, and carried a GG Marmont shoulder bag in pastel blue leather on May 19, 2025, at the Nice Airport in Nice, France.

Read

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Pillion' Photocall
Celeb Snaps: Alexander Skarsgård, Shia LaBeouf, Paul Mescal, Lucien Laviscount, and more
Natalie Portman, Tramell Tillman, Elaine Zhong Chuxi
The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Natalie Portman, Tramell Tillman, Elaine Zhong Chuxi, and more
​Daisy Edgar-Jones
Photo courtesy of Gucci

Musician Otis Kane wore a Paul Smith Light Brown Wool-Silk Check Double-Breasted Blazer with Matching Wide-Leg Trousers, an Ivory Tailored-Fit Shirt and Bordeaux Leather ‘Lido’ Loafers at The Maidstone in East Hampton, NY for a British Garden Party. 

The Maidstone in East Hampton, NY for a British Garden Party
Photo Credit: Gabriel Perez Silva

Actor Mason Gooding wore a Paul Smith Light Green Linen Buggy-Lined Blazer with Matching Drawstring Trousers, a Slim-Fit White Linen Shirt, and Tan Suede Shoes at The Maidstone in East Hampton, NY for a British Garden Party. 

The Maidstone in East Hampton, NY for a British Garden Party
Photo Credit: Gabriel Perez Silva

Actor Eli Brown wore a Paul Smith Yellow Overdyed Micro-Houndstooth Wool Blazer with Matching Trousers, a Yellow Washed Cotton Shirt, a Black Leather Double Keeper Classic Suit Belt and Tonal Black Leather ‘Lido’ Loafers at The Maidstone in East Hampton, NY for a British Garden Party. 

The Maidstone in East Hampton, NY for a British Garden Party
Photo Credit: Gabriel Perez Silva

Actor Noah LaLonde wore a Paul Smith Brown Puppytooth Wool Suit with an Ivory Tailored-Fit Shirt and Sand Suede ‘Figino’ Loafers at The Maidstone in East Hampton, NY for a British Garden Party. 

The Maidstone in East Hampton, NY for a British Garden Party
Photo Credit: Gabriel Perez Silva

Jesse Williams picks out Spin Master’s line of Monster Jam toys during Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Read

Theo James
Theo James, Joshua Uduma, Cooper Koch, Wonho, and more Insta Snaps
78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Eddington’ Premiere
Celeb Snaps: Pedro Pasqual, Emma Stone, Angelina Jolie, Kristen Stewart, Harris Dickinson, and more
Monster Jam At SoFi Stadium
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Evan Ross (L), Ashlee Simpson (2nd R), and family attend Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Monster Jam At SoFi Stadium
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Taylor Goldsmith, Mandy Moore, and family attend Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Monster Jam At SoFi Stadium
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Josh Peck attends Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Monster Jam At SoFi Stadium
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Stephen Amell attends Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Monster Jam At SoFi Stadium
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Blippi (L), Spencer Pratt (2nd L), Heidi Montag (2nd R), and family attend Monster Jam at SoFi Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

Read

Los Angeles premiere of 'Overcompensating'
Celeb Snaps: Kaia Gerber, Lukas Gage, Nicole Kidman, Cassie Ventura, and more
Gucci Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Paul Mescal, Julia Garner, Jeff Goldblum, and more celebs turned out for the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show
Monster Jam At SoFi Stadium
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Nicole Kidman wore Look 32 from the Balenciaga Winter 25 Collection while attending the Kering Women in Motion Talk during the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, 2025 at The Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France.

Kering Women In Motion Talk With Nicole Kidman - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Tessa Thompson wore Look 55 from the Balenciaga Summer 25 collection. She wore a 3D Printed Top in intense black spandex with a Back Draped Skirt in black velvet. She paired it with Knife 110 mm Pumps in black spandex while attending the Kering Women in Motion Talk during the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, 2025 at The Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France.

Kering Women In Motion Talk With Nicole Kidman - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Mark Eydelshteyn wore a made-to-measure version of Look 3 from the Balenciaga Winter 25 collection. “He wore a Standard Tailored Jacket in dark navy fine wool pinstripe, Straight Tailored Pants in dark navy fine wool pinstripe with a Standard Shirt in baby blue cotton poplin. He paired with a Tie in bordeaux and navy Balenciaga dots jacquard silk, a Tailoring Belt in black plutone calfskin and Monsieur Derby in black carrera lux calfskin while attending the Kering Women in Motion Talk during the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, 2025 at The Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France.

Kering Women In Motion Talk With Nicole Kidman - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Helena Christensen wore a Balenciaga Fitted Gown in black velvet with Balenciaga Knife Bow 80mm Sandals in black satin while attending the Kering Women in Motion Talk during the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, 2025 at The Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France.

Kering Women In Motion Talk With Nicole Kidman - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Charlotte Le Bon wore Look 2 from the Balenciaga Winter 25 collection. She wore a Standard Tailored Jacket in black escorial tailoring wool, Straight Tailored Pants in black stretch tailoring twill with a V-neck bodysuit in black soft jersey. She paired it with Balenciaga Puma Speedcat in black suede while attending the Kering Women in Motion Talk during the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, 2025 at The Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France.

Read

Ana de Armas At ’The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Show Studios
Ana de Armas breaks her silence on those Tom Cruise dating rumors
Instahottie 05152025
Meet Instagram Hottie Oliver Jacobs
Kering Women In Motion Talk With Nicole Kidman - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Patrick Schwarzenegger wore a made-to-measure version of Look 1 from the Balenciaga Winter 25 collection. He wore a Standard Tailored Jacket in black escorial tailoring wool, a Straight Tailored Pants in black stretch tailoring twill and a Standard Shirt in white cotton poplin. He paired it with a Tie in black silk, a Tailoring Belt in black plutone calfskin and Monsieur Derby in black carrera lux calfskin while attending the Kering Women in Motion Talk during the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18th, 2025 at The Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France.

Kering Women In Motion Talk With Nicole Kidman - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Benedict Cumberbatch at the ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'The Phoenician Scheme' Photocall
Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Rihanna attends the ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ premiere during the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Highest 2 Lowest' Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Robert Pattinson during the ‘Die My Love’ press conference at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 17, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Die My Love' Press Conference
Photo Credit: Sebastien Courdji/Pool/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Robert Pattinson during the ‘Die My Love’ press conference at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 17, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Die My Love' Press Conference
Photo Credit: Sebastien Courdji/Pool/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

LINK LOVE

HOT DEALS

Stanley Grey
  • Save $10 on the Stanley 40 oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler [Dick’s Sporting Goods]
  • Save 21% on the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender [Amazon]
  • Save $189 on the DYU 14″ Folding Electric Bike! [Walmart]
  • Now 20% off! Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid [Amazon]
  • Save $120 on an unlocked Galaxy S25 Edge [Samsung]
  • Save 50% on the Bedsure Lightweight Two-Side Cooling Comforter [Target]
  • Save 25% on the Cole Haan Men’s Grand Remix Oxford Dress Shoe! [Macy’s ]
  • Save $100 on the TCL Class S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV [Target]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Cooper Koch strips down to his underwear for Calvin Klein in hot new campaignCooper Koch strips down to his underwear for Calvin Klein in hot new campaign
We have all been mispronouncing Alexander Skarsgård's nameWe have all been mispronouncing Alexander Skarsgård's name
Celeb Snaps: Deacon Phillippe, Ryan Phillippe, Tom Cruise, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and moreCeleb Snaps: Deacon Phillippe, Ryan Phillippe, Tom Cruise, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and more

DEMOCRACY WATCH

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article 78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Eddington’ Premiere This is why Pedro Pascal stopped Joaquin Phoenix’s red carpet fan wave

READ MORE