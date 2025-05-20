Celebrity

Shia LaBeouf’s acting school documentary reveals what a “monster” he was

Miu von Furstenberg
3 Min Read
Shia LaBeouf 78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Shia LaBeouf has shared his thoughts about a new documentary that captures his time running an experimental theater group at LA’s Slauson Recreation Centre between 2018 and 2020.

The documentary Slauson Rec, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival on Sunday (May 18, 2025), comes from first-time director Leo Lewis O’Neil, who served as the official documentarian for LaBeouf’s free acting school, where the controversial Transformers actor worked to train performers.

O’Neil made it his mission to document everything at LaBeouf’s unconventional program, including scenes where the actor had verbal outbursts and physical confrontations with students in his pursuit of excellence. The school shut down in November 2020 during the COVID pandemic.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Slauson Rec' Photocall
Shia LaBeouf attendED the ‘Slauson Rec’ photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2025. Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

While the documentary shows LaBeouf, 38, in an unfavorable light, he had agreed to have everything filmed at the time. Though he may not enjoy watching himself on screen, he stands behind the film.

Read

78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Eddington’ Premiere
This is why Pedro Pascal stopped Joaquin Phoenix’s red carpet fan wave
78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Die My Love' Photocall
Jennifer Lawrence’s Die, My Love performance called ‘transformative,’ while Robert Pattinson earns rave reviews as well

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf said:

“Yes, I look like a fucking asshole. Yes, my boy [O’Neil] got into Cannes. I can be both disgusted with myself and happy as f for my guy. I can be both things.”

Shia LaBeouf 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Red Carpet
Shia LaBeouf attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for HFA)

“Am I fed up? Yes. Is my process ugly and disgusting? Yes,” he added. “Have I done horrible s in the past that I’m going to have to make amends for the rest of my life? Yes. Does this movie change any of that? No. Does it also allow my people to get a foot into this fucking industry? Yes. So gas pedal down, green light go.”

According to Variety, LaBeouf watched the film for the first time at Cannes on Sunday alongside other festival attendees. At the screening, he commented:

“I’ve done a lot of coming to terms with the failure that was my life, and the plastic foundation I had. I left a lot of people in the wake of my personality defects.”

Read

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Pillion' Photocall
Celeb Snaps: Alexander Skarsgård, Shia LaBeouf, Paul Mescal, Lucien Laviscount, and more
78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Eddington’ Premiere
Celeb Snaps: Pedro Pasqual, Emma Stone, Angelina Jolie, Kristen Stewart, Harris Dickinson, and more
Shia LaBeouf Premiere Of Amazon Studios "Honey Boy" - Red Carpet
Shia LaBeouf attends the premiere of Amazon Studios “Honey Boy” at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on November 05, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

A month after closing the school, LaBeouf faced a lawsuit from singer FKA twigs, who alleged “relentless abuse” including sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress during their relationship. LaBeouf has denied “each and every allegation” of abuse by FKA twigs.

The trial has been delayed multiple times due to scheduling conflicts for both LaBeouf and FKA twigs. A new trial date is reportedly set for September 2025.

LINK LOVE

HOT DEALS

Stanley Grey
  • Save $10 on the Stanley 40 oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler [Dick’s Sporting Goods]
  • Save 21% on the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender [Amazon]
  • Save $189 on the DYU 14″ Folding Electric Bike! [Walmart]
  • Now 20% off! Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid [Amazon]
  • Save $120 on an unlocked Galaxy S25 Edge [Samsung]
  • Save 50% on the Bedsure Lightweight Two-Side Cooling Comforter [Target]
  • Save 25% on the Cole Haan Men’s Grand Remix Oxford Dress Shoe! [Macy’s ]
  • Save $100 on the TCL Class S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV [Target]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Cooper Koch strips down to his underwear for Calvin Klein in hot new campaignCooper Koch strips down to his underwear for Calvin Klein in hot new campaign
We have all been mispronouncing Alexander Skarsgård's nameWe have all been mispronouncing Alexander Skarsgård's name
Celeb Snaps: Deacon Phillippe, Ryan Phillippe, Tom Cruise, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and moreCeleb Snaps: Deacon Phillippe, Ryan Phillippe, Tom Cruise, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and more

DEMOCRACY WATCH

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article 78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Die My Love' Press Conference Celeb Snaps: Robert Pattinson, Rihanna, Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more

READ MORE