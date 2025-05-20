Shia LaBeouf’s acting school documentary reveals what a “monster” he was

Shia LaBeouf has shared his thoughts about a new documentary that captures his time running an experimental theater group at LA’s Slauson Recreation Centre between 2018 and 2020.

The documentary Slauson Rec, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival on Sunday (May 18, 2025), comes from first-time director Leo Lewis O’Neil, who served as the official documentarian for LaBeouf’s free acting school, where the controversial Transformers actor worked to train performers.

O’Neil made it his mission to document everything at LaBeouf’s unconventional program, including scenes where the actor had verbal outbursts and physical confrontations with students in his pursuit of excellence. The school shut down in November 2020 during the COVID pandemic.

Shia LaBeouf attendED the ‘Slauson Rec’ photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2025. Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

While the documentary shows LaBeouf, 38, in an unfavorable light, he had agreed to have everything filmed at the time. Though he may not enjoy watching himself on screen, he stands behind the film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf said:

“Yes, I look like a fucking asshole. Yes, my boy [O’Neil] got into Cannes. I can be both disgusted with myself and happy as f for my guy. I can be both things.”

Shia LaBeouf attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for HFA)

“Am I fed up? Yes. Is my process ugly and disgusting? Yes,” he added. “Have I done horrible s in the past that I’m going to have to make amends for the rest of my life? Yes. Does this movie change any of that? No. Does it also allow my people to get a foot into this fucking industry? Yes. So gas pedal down, green light go.”

According to Variety, LaBeouf watched the film for the first time at Cannes on Sunday alongside other festival attendees. At the screening, he commented:

“I’ve done a lot of coming to terms with the failure that was my life, and the plastic foundation I had. I left a lot of people in the wake of my personality defects.”

Shia LaBeouf attends the premiere of Amazon Studios “Honey Boy” at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on November 05, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

A month after closing the school, LaBeouf faced a lawsuit from singer FKA twigs, who alleged “relentless abuse” including sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress during their relationship. LaBeouf has denied “each and every allegation” of abuse by FKA twigs.

The trial has been delayed multiple times due to scheduling conflicts for both LaBeouf and FKA twigs. A new trial date is reportedly set for September 2025.