Quick Drag: Marcia Marcia Marcia in the Spotlight

RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Season 15’s Marcia Marcia Marcia is a true triple threat in every sense of the word and is the latest queen to be featured on “Portrait of a Queen.”

She talks about growing up as a theater-obsessed kid in New York, entranced by The Lion King and The Wizard of Oz, and how watching season 12 during COVID (especially Gigi Goode) inspired her to begin her drag journey. She also shares the origin of her drag name (in case you are one of the few who didn’t know already) and discusses the highs (meeting Ariana Grande) and lows of her season of Drag Race.

She and her adorable fiancé, Kyle, give us a tour of her New Jersey apartment, and she takes us behind the scenes at Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club on Broadway, where she is part of the ensemble and an understudy for the emcee (Adam Lambert). Along the way, we get some truly sage advice. If you slept on Marcia before, take a few moments to get to know her better because she’s kind of awesome.

Jan should be jealous of this performer.