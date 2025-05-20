Quick Drag: Marcia Marcia Marcia in the Spotlight

RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Season 15’s Marcia Marcia Marcia is a true triple threat in every sense of the word and is the latest queen to be featured on “Portrait of a Queen.”
She talks about growing up as a theater-obsessed kid in New York, entranced by The Lion King and The Wizard of Oz, and how watching season 12 during COVID (especially Gigi Goode) inspired her to begin her drag journey. She also shares the origin of her drag name (in case you are one of the few who didn’t know already) and discusses the highs (meeting Ariana Grande) and lows of her season of Drag Race.
She and her adorable fiancé, Kyle, give us a tour of her New Jersey apartment, and she takes us behind the scenes at Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club on Broadway, where she is part of the ensemble and an understudy for the emcee (Adam Lambert). Along the way, we get some truly sage advice. If you slept on Marcia before, take a few moments to get to know her better because she’s kind of awesome.
Jan should be jealous of this performer.
Marcia Marcia Marcia on Broadway 🎭 | Portrait of a Queen
Shake Those Slits! - AS10 E1 Runway Rundown
Fashion Photo RuView | Full Ep: RuPaul's Drag Race AS10 E1
The Pit Stop AS10 E02 🏁 Monét X Change & Scarlet Envy On The Dancefloor! | RuPaul’s Drag Race
I Live For This Review Show | All Stars 10 Promo Looks
SPILLING ALL STARS 10 SECRETS...
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 Queens Tease This Season’s Drama & Biggest Moments
Jiggly Caliente Talks Being Cousins With a Panda | Monét Talks with Monét X Change
SHREDDING The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 Promo (BRUTALLY HONEST)
HOT DEALS
- Save $10 on the Stanley 40 oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler [Dick’s Sporting Goods]
- Save 21% on the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender [Amazon]
- Save $189 on the DYU 14″ Folding Electric Bike! [Walmart]
- Now 20% off! Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid [Amazon]
- Save $120 on an unlocked Galaxy S25 Edge [Samsung]
- Save 50% on the Bedsure Lightweight Two-Side Cooling Comforter [Target]
- Save 25% on the Cole Haan Men’s Grand Remix Oxford Dress Shoe! [Macy’s ]
- Save $100 on the TCL Class S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV [Target]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.