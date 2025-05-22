Quick Drag: DeJa Skye Channels Her Inner Phoenix

The lovely DeJa Skye is using her channel to pay tribute to her fellow All Stars 10 queens by recreating their promo look makeup and this week, she gets into pageant mode and serves a stunning tribute to Atlanta’s own Phoenix.
Along the way as she beats her mug, she pays her respect to our OG queen and gives her own spin to Phoenix’s trademark look – and the result is truly stunning.
As a fan from day one, it’s so great to see the love for a queen that makes us Atlantans so proud.
