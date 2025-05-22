Reneé Rapp seemingly disses Sex Lives of College Girls in her new song ‘Leave Me Alone’

Reneé Rapp just dropped a fiery new single from her upcoming album, Bite Me, on May 21, and she’s not pulling any punches. The track, titled “Leave Me Alone,” features some seriously shady lyrics that seem to take aim at The Sex Lives Of College Girls, the HBO Max series where Rapp previously made her mark. Let’s dive into the “Leave Me Alone” lyrics.

In the first “Leave Me Alone” verse, Rapp sings, “I’m a real bad girl but a real good kisser (Leave me alone, btch, I wanna have fun) / Got my hair tied up, phone on don’t disturb (Leave me alone, btch, I wanna have fun) / Wear my jeans so low, show my little back dimple (Leave me alone, btch, I wanna have fun) / Even line my lips just to match my nipples (Leave me alone, btch, I wanna have fun).”

Renee Rapp arrives at the Variety 2023 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration held at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

The tea really starts spilling in the second verse. Rapp sings, “My manager called me, said ‘Where’s the single?’ / ‘Oh, you’re breaking up, babe, I don’t got no signal’ / Sign a hundred NDAs but I still say something / I took my sex life with me, now the show ain’t f*ckin’.”

For those who’ve been following Rapp’s journey, she played Leighton Murray in the show’s first two seasons. The series, a brainchild of Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, saw Leighton’s character arc conclude with a transfer to MIT’s math program in Boston during season three – supposedly to follow her girlfriend Alicia (Midori Francis), who landed a gig with the city’s mayor. Rapp only appeared in the season’s first two episodes. The show ultimately got the axe after its third season wrapped.

Photo credit: depositphotos.com

Back in July 2023, Rapp announced her departure from the show with a heartfelt Instagram post: “College Girls moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favorite people. 2 and a half years later — it’s given me y’all and this community. Thank you Mindy, Justin, and everyone at Max for believing in me.”

In a candid January 2024 Vanity Fair interview, Rapp dropped hints about her exit from the show, stating, “The people in my life that I work with now care about me as a person. And I think that is a difference from things I’ve experienced in the past.”

LOS ANGELES – NOV 10: Renee Rapp at the The Sex Lives of College Girls HBO Max Premiere Screening at Armand Hammer Museum on November 10, 2021 in Westwood, CA. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

This wasn’t the first time Rapp opened up about her struggles on set. During her March 2023 appearance on Call Her Daddy, she confided to host Alex Cooper, “The first year doing College Girls was terrible. It was terrible. It sucked so bad, because at the time, I was in a heteronormative relationship. I hated going to work, because I was like, ‘I don’t think I’m good enough to be here. I don’t think I can be here. I don’t think I can be doing this.'”

Word on the street is that Rapp bounced to focus on her music career – and she’s been crushing it. She’s been rocking stages on tour and at festivals, and just made her American Music Awards performance debut on Monday, May 26. Her track “Leave Me Alone” is leading the charge for Bite Me, dropping August 1.