Meet Instagram Hottie Manuel Kornisiuk

It has been challenging, but we’ve spent all week scouring Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie: Manuel Kornisiuk.

Say hello to the multi-talented Manuel Kornisuiuk! He’s an actor, a singer-songwriter, model, and the most recent addition to the RuPaul’s Drag Race Pit Crew stable of hotties.

Originally hailing from Argentina, he’s recently relocated to Australia. He told DaMan magazine, “I love Australia. This country has been kind to me. Since I’ve been here, I have done a wide range of work. I’ve been a bartender, receptionist, personal trainer, and even took on dance jobs for bachelorette parties. I’ve always created songs but felt scared to dive fully into music. Now, I’m glad I took the leap because it brings me more happiness than anything else.”

Manúk — Manuel’s stage name in music — currently has 21,000 monthly listeners and 1,800 followers on Spotify.

You can check out some of his music videos on YouTube.

Enjoy These Pics and Videos of the Very Photogenic Manuel Kornisuiuk