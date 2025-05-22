Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Cooper Koch, Jin, Alyson Hannigan, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and more

Michael Prieve
4 Min Read
Los Angeles 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' ATAS Event
Netflix FYSEE LA - 'Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story' ATAS (Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) screening and panel held at the Silver Screen Theatre at the Pacific Design Centre Featuring: American actors Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch Where: West Hollywood, California, United States When: 20 May 2025 Credit: Collin Xavier/Abaca Press/INSTARimages **NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Colman Domingo at the Gordon Parks Foundation’s Annual Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 20, 2025.

2025 Gordon Parks Foundation's Annual Gala
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Paul Mescal wore a custom Gucci double-breasted suit with black grosgrain tuxedo details, a black shirt with necktie details and black leather boots on the “The History of Sound” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21st, 2025 in Cannes, France.

Paul Mescal wore a custom Gucci double-breasted suit
Photo courtesy of Getty Images and Gucci

Hong Sangsoo, Jeremy Strong, Dieudo Hamadi, Halle Berry, Alba Rohrwacher, Leïla Slimani attend the ‘Jardins Du Musée Du Suquet’ photocall during 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 on May 21, 2025.

Read

Jennifer Lopez heading to a Broadway event in New York City
Celeb Snaps: Jennifer Lopez, Jodie Foster, Prince William, Princess Catherine, and more
78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Die My Love' Press Conference
Celeb Snaps: Robert Pattinson, Rihanna, Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more
78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 - 'Jardins Du Musée Du Suquet' Jury Photocall
Photo Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages

On Friday, May 16th, The Voice alum and classically trained NYC-based powerhouse Lana Love — think Lady Gaga meets Phantom of the Opera, with Broadway flair and a punk-pop bite — made a show-stopping splash in Times Square, marking her first-ever billboard with a high-energy flash mob featuring 100+ dancers, including talent from the Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT).

Lana Love made a show-stopping splash in Times Square, marking her first-ever billboard with a high-energy flash mob
Photo Credit: Dom Betances
Lana Love made a show-stopping splash in Times Square, marking her first-ever billboard with a high-energy flash mob
Photo Credit: Dom Betances

Cara Delevingne attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘The History Of Sound’ premiere on May 21, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘The History Of Sound’ Premiere
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Michelle Rodriguez attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘The History Of Sound’ premiere on May 21, 2025.

Cara Delevingne attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘The History Of Sound’ premiere on May 21, 2025. Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Cody Fern attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Affeksjonsverdi’ (Sentimental Value) premiere on May 21, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Affeksjonsverdi' (Sentimental Value) premiere
Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Elle Fanning attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Affeksjonsverdi’ (Sentimental Value) premiere on May 21, 2025.

Read

Alexander Skarsgard 78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Pillion' Photocall
Alexander Skarsgård gave Pedro Pascal a kiss on the cheek during an 8-minute Standing Ovation for the BDSM-themed Pillion
78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Die My Love' Photocall
Jennifer Lawrence’s Die, My Love performance called ‘transformative,’ while Robert Pattinson earns rave reviews as well
78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Affeksjonsverdi' (Sentimental Value) premiere
Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Alyson Hannigan and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the Los Angeles premiere of Lifetime Original Movie ‘Pretty Hurts’ and a GSK Ask2BSure Health conversation on meningitis at The Aster on May 20, 2025.

Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Pretty Hurts'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

BTS member Jin lights The Empire State Building for the launch of his second solo album ‘Echo’ on May 21, 2025.

BTS Member Jin Lights The Empire State Building
Photo Credit: Jeff Rivera/TheNews2/Cover Images
BTS Member Jin Lights The Empire State Building
Photo Credit: Jeff Rivera/TheNews2/Cover Images

Cooper Koch at the Netflix FYSEE LA – ‘Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story’ ATAS (Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) screening and panel held at the Silver Screen Theatre at the Pacific Design Centre on May 20, 2025.

Los Angeles 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' ATAS Event
Photo Credit: Collin Xavier/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Nicholas Alexander Chavez at the Netflix FYSEE LA – ‘Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story’ ATAS (Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) screening and panel held at the Silver Screen Theatre at the Pacific Design Centre on May 20, 2025.

Los Angeles 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' ATAS Event
Photo Credit: Collin Xavier/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch at the Netflix FYSEE LA – ‘Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story’ ATAS (Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) screening and panel held at the Silver Screen Theatre at the Pacific Design Centre on May 20, 2025.

Read

78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 - 'Eddington' Photocall
Pedro Pascal rips Trump regime on Immiagration policies at Cannes: ‘F**k the people that try to make you scared’
MMM 05192025
Male Model Monday: Steven Kelly, Owen Lindberg, Janis Danner, and more
Los Angeles 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' ATAS Event
Photo Credit: Collin Xavier/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

LINK LOVE

HOT DEALS

Stanley Grey
  • Save $10 on the Stanley 40 oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler [Dick’s Sporting Goods]
  • Save 21% on the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender [Amazon]
  • Save $189 on the DYU 14″ Folding Electric Bike! [Walmart]
  • Now 20% off! Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid [Amazon]
  • Save $120 on an unlocked Galaxy S25 Edge [Samsung]
  • Save 50% on the Bedsure Lightweight Two-Side Cooling Comforter [Target]
  • Save 25% on the Cole Haan Men’s Grand Remix Oxford Dress Shoe! [Macy’s ]
  • Save $100 on the TCL Class S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV [Target]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Cooper Koch strips down to his underwear for Calvin Klein in hot new campaignCooper Koch strips down to his underwear for Calvin Klein in hot new campaign
Celeb Snaps: Alexander Skarsgård, Shia LaBeouf, Paul Mescal, Lucien Laviscount, and moreCeleb Snaps: Alexander Skarsgård, Shia LaBeouf, Paul Mescal, Lucien Laviscount, and more
We have all been mispronouncing Alexander Skarsgård's nameWe have all been mispronouncing Alexander Skarsgård's name

DEMOCRACY WATCH

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bruce Springsteen And Jeremy Allen White On The Bayonne Set Of ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Bruce Springsteen releases live EP, including his anti-Trump speeches

READ MORE