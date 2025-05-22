Celeb Snaps: Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Cooper Koch, Jin, Alyson Hannigan, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Colman Domingo at the Gordon Parks Foundation’s Annual Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 20, 2025.

Paul Mescal wore a custom Gucci double-breasted suit with black grosgrain tuxedo details, a black shirt with necktie details and black leather boots on the “The History of Sound” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21st, 2025 in Cannes, France.

Hong Sangsoo, Jeremy Strong, Dieudo Hamadi, Halle Berry, Alba Rohrwacher, Leïla Slimani attend the ‘Jardins Du Musée Du Suquet’ photocall during 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 on May 21, 2025.

On Friday, May 16th, The Voice alum and classically trained NYC-based powerhouse Lana Love — think Lady Gaga meets Phantom of the Opera, with Broadway flair and a punk-pop bite — made a show-stopping splash in Times Square, marking her first-ever billboard with a high-energy flash mob featuring 100+ dancers, including talent from the Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT).

Cara Delevingne attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘The History Of Sound’ premiere on May 21, 2025.

Michelle Rodriguez attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘The History Of Sound’ premiere on May 21, 2025.

Cody Fern attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Affeksjonsverdi’ (Sentimental Value) premiere on May 21, 2025.

Elle Fanning attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival ‘Affeksjonsverdi’ (Sentimental Value) premiere on May 21, 2025.

Alyson Hannigan and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the Los Angeles premiere of Lifetime Original Movie ‘Pretty Hurts’ and a GSK Ask2BSure Health conversation on meningitis at The Aster on May 20, 2025.

BTS member Jin lights The Empire State Building for the launch of his second solo album ‘Echo’ on May 21, 2025.

Cooper Koch at the Netflix FYSEE LA – ‘Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story’ ATAS (Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) screening and panel held at the Silver Screen Theatre at the Pacific Design Centre on May 20, 2025.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez at the Netflix FYSEE LA – ‘Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story’ ATAS (Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) screening and panel held at the Silver Screen Theatre at the Pacific Design Centre on May 20, 2025.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch at the Netflix FYSEE LA – ‘Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story’ ATAS (Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) screening and panel held at the Silver Screen Theatre at the Pacific Design Centre on May 20, 2025.

