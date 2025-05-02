Quick Drag: Katya and Trixie Mattel Reflect on Black Mirror

Your favorite “binge buddies,” Trixie Mattel and Katya, are back to discuss the seventh season of the popular Netflix series Black Mirror on the latest episode of “I Like to Watch.”

The duo focuses on two of the six episodes of the Twilight Zone-meets-technology show, “Common People” with Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross and Chris O’Dowd and “Hotel Reverie” starring Issa Rae and Awkwafina (I personally liked “Common People” and “Eulogy” with Paul Giamatti best from this season.)

Trixie and Katya’s take on these episodes is out-of-this world, so go watch season 7 of Black Mirror and then see what these two have to say.