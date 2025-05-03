Curran Walters, Colton Underwood, Trace Lehnhoff, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.

This week, we have Curran Walters, Colton Underwood, Trace Lehnhoff, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Patrick Callahan gives us a beach lean.

Krevin Kreider flexes.

Booty by Sam Salter.

Diego Tinoco in the battle of the tortilla.

Jon Gries and his banana.

A Chris Appleton photo dump.

Gymming it with Sam Hurley.

Chris Hemsworth versus a bag.

Fabian Arnold chased a waterfall.

Trace Lehnhoff and a photo dump.

A Colton Underwood photo dump.

Selife by Curran Walters.