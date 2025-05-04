SL’s Favorite Things: Featuring products from Alicia Adams Alpaca, Naked Pineapple, Eli & Elm, Twig & Leaf, and befree!

Ever wondered what products the team at Socialite Life can’t live without? Get ready for an insider’s look at some of our Favorite Things!

From refreshing non-alcoholic beverages that’ll make you forget about booze to game-changing commuting gear that turns your daily grind into a breeze and bedding so luxurious you’ll hit snooze just to stay wrapped up a little longer – we’ve curated a list of must-have items that have truly elevated our everyday lives.

Why trust our picks? Simple. We’ve tried, tested, and fallen head over heels for each one. These aren’t just products; they’re life-enhancers that have earned our stamp of approval for their quality, uniqueness, and that special something that makes them stand out from the crowd.

Ready to discover your next can’t-live-without item? Let’s dive into Socialite Life’s treasure trove of our some of our Favorite Things!

Alicia Adams Alpaca Damien Hoodie and Knit Polo

If you’re looking for luxury clothing, be sure to check out Alicia Adams Alpaca. The men’s and women’s clothing company, not surprisingly, specializes in clothing made from alpaca wool, paying attention to all the details. For instance, the Damien Hoodie, made from 80% baby alpaca and 20% silk, features exquisite 100% Alcantara vegan suede trimmings, even down to the zipper pull.

When I say the knit polo, made from 100% baby alpaca, is incredibly soft, that is not an understatement. It is one of the most comfortable and stylish sweaters that I’ve ever worn. If you love quiet luxury, you’ll love the pieces from Alicia Adams Aplaca.

Alicia Adams Aplaca is a family-owned, farm-based business. The brand is deeply rooted in farm and family life, and their products proudly tell this story. Each product is individually crafted by artisans in their South American factories.

Damien Hoodie for Men

The Alicia Adams Alpaca Damien Hoodie for Men is your new go-to for comfort and style. Crafted from a soft, breathable blend of baby alpaca and silk, this hoodie promises an incredibly soft touch, making it perfect for layering over a t-shirt or under your favorite sports coat. Whether you’re heading to a casual outing or a more formal event, the Damien Hoodie effortlessly complements your wardrobe.

Key Features:

Luxurious Material : Enjoy the sumptuous feel of a baby alpaca/silk blend that keeps you cozy without sacrificing breathability.

: Enjoy the sumptuous feel of a baby alpaca/silk blend that keeps you cozy without sacrificing breathability. Unique Design : Features distinctive channel stitch accents on the collar, shoulder, and elbow, adding a touch of sophistication.

: Features distinctive channel stitch accents on the collar, shoulder, and elbow, adding a touch of sophistication. Durable and Eco-Friendly : Made with Alcantara, a vegan suede from Italy that is not only strong but also 100% carbon neutral.

: Made with Alcantara, a vegan suede from Italy that is not only strong but also 100% carbon neutral. Functional Details : Equipped with a double zip enclosure, side pockets, and zip accents on the cuff for added convenience.

: Equipped with a double zip enclosure, side pockets, and zip accents on the cuff for added convenience. Versatile Style: Perfectly pairs with both casual and formal attire, making it a must-have addition to any man’s wardrobe.

Care Instructions: Dry clean only to maintain the integrity of the luxurious fabric.

Knit Polo

Elevate your wardrobe with the Alicia Adams Alpaca Knit Polo, a timeless piece crafted for the modern man. This versatile long-sleeve polo is designed to seamlessly transition from casual outings to sophisticated gatherings, making it an essential addition to your collection. Available in a range of stunning colors, it effortlessly complements any occasion.

Constructed from 100% baby alpaca, this polo offers unparalleled softness and warmth. Proudly made in Peru under fair-trade practices, you can wear it with pride, knowing that your choice supports ethical craftsmanship. The relaxed fit ensures comfort, whether you wear it solo with jeans or layer it under our Osborne Jacket for those cooler days.

Sizing is inclusive, with options ranging from Extra Small to Double Extra Large, and the fit is true to size. Experience the perfect blend of comfort and sophistication with the Alicia Adams Alpaca Knit Polo—your new go-to for style and ease.

Explore the various styles of these items for men and women on the Alicia Adams Alpaca website.

Price: Damien Hoodie for Men, $550, now on sale for $295. The Knit Polo, $295. Buy now at Alicia Adams Alpaca.

Naked Pineapple VIP Bundle

Indulge in the rejuvenating experience of the Naked Pineapple VIP Bundle—a skincare collection that’s like a tropical vacation in a bottle! This all-natural line is designed for those who crave simplicity without sacrificing results. Say goodbye to complicated routines and hello to a radiant, vibrant complexion.

If you seek a skincare line that offers a comprehensive routine addressing various skin concerns while maximizing the benefits of each product, the Naked Pineapple VIP Bundle is designed for you. With the bundle, your skin will feel more hydrated, and you’ll notice a smoother and softer texture with a natural glow. With prolonged use, you should notice a reduction in the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

This skincare routine begins with gentle cleansing and exfoliation using jojoba oil beads, bromelain, and pineapple enzymes to remove dead skin cells and prepare your skin for the next steps. It then delivers a deep hydration boost with multiple humectants like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, helping to replenish moisture at every layer. Next, powerful actives such as peptides, Coenzyme Q-10, and Argireline target wrinkles and firmness, while antioxidants work to repair and protect against damage. To strengthen your skin’s barrier, a blend of ceramides, natural oils, and shea butter locks in hydration and reinforces your skin’s natural defenses. Finally, pineapple extract and bromelain work to brighten your complexion, while aloe and green tea soothe any redness and leave your skin looking radiant and refreshed.

Why You’ll Love It:

Effortless Skincare: No more 10-step routines! This bundle offers practical products that deliver results, making your skincare routine feel like a breeze.

No more 10-step routines! This bundle offers practical products that deliver results, making your skincare routine feel like a breeze. Tropical Ingredients: Infused with the brightening power of pineapple extract, your skin will glow with health and vitality.

Infused with the brightening power of pineapple extract, your skin will glow with health and vitality. Hydration Heroes: Vegan collagen and peptides provide soothing hydration, ensuring your skin feels as good as it looks.

Vegan collagen and peptides provide soothing hydration, ensuring your skin feels as good as it looks. Sun-Kissed Radiance: Perfect for sun lovers, this bundle helps you achieve that coveted “just got back from the beach” glow—without the UV damage.

What’s Included:

Pineapple Exfoliating Gel Cleanser

Bright & Tight Super Serum

Facial Repair Tropical Oil

Exotic Nourishing Cream

Hydrating Glow-Up Bronzing Elixir

Ideal for natural skincare enthusiasts and busy professionals, the Naked Pineapple VIP Bundle is your new best friend for a glowing complexion. Embrace the tropical vibes and let your skin bask in the beauty of nature!

Price: $207 for a one-time purchase (discounts on subscriptions). Buy now at Naked Pineapple.

Eli & Elm Weighted Comforter

Transform your sleep experience with the Eli & Elm Weighted Comforter, designed to envelop you in a gentle, calming embrace. Imagine sinking into a luxuriously soft blanket that feels like a cozy hug, crafted with thousands of micro-sized glass beads for perfect weight distribution. This comforting pressure not only enhances your mood but also promotes the release of “feel-good” chemicals, such as dopamine and serotonin, making it easier to drift off to sleep and stay asleep longer.

The Eli & Elm Weighted Comforter is a fantastic bed cover that combines warmth, comfort, and style. It offers some of the soothing benefits of a weighted blanket, with a light, comforting weight that can easily be doubled over for extra intensity. The quality of the materials is outstanding — it’s soft, durable, and looks great. You can also add a duvet cover to change up the style and protect the white fabric (this is definitely needed, as my dog loves it too), making it both practical and cozy.

Key Features:

Material : Made from 100% premium cotton with a 300 thread count for ultimate softness.

: Made from 100% premium cotton with a 300 thread count for ultimate softness. Weight Options : Available in various weights, including: 13 lbs for Twin/Twin XL 17 lbs for Full/Queen 20 lbs for King/California King

: Available in various weights, including: Versatile Use: Perfect as a standalone blanket or inside a duvet cover, with sewn-in duvet loops for easy attachment.

Who It’s For:

Ideal for comfort seekers, insomnia sufferers, and those prone to anxiety, the Eli & Elm Weighted Comforter is your perfect sleep companion. Wrap yourself in tranquility and experience the restful sleep you deserve.

Elevate your bedtime routine with this soothing comforter and embrace the peaceful nights ahead.

Price: $280. Buy now at Eli & Elm.

Twig & Leaf Complete Wellness Kit

Experience a transformative journey to wellness with the Twig & Leaf Complete Wellness Kit. This innovative kit merges ancient herbal wisdom with modern science, offering a holistic approach to health that supports recovery, beauty, and longevity.

The Twig & Leaf Complete Wellness Kit is your new wellness bestie! They’ve bundled all four of our powerhouse essentials into one easy, ready-to-go kit, making it super simple to feel your best every day. Whether you’re looking to boost your hair health, give your skin that gorgeous, radiant glow, keep your immune system strong, support happy, flexible joints, or just bounce back after a long, busy day, this kit has got you covered. Plus, with vibrant wildberry and zesty citrus flavors, taking care of yourself has never been so delicious. It’s like a little self-care party in every scoop!

Benefits:

Holistic Health Support: Each product is formulated with decades of research to enhance your overall wellness.

Each product is formulated with decades of research to enhance your overall wellness. Beauty Boost: Enjoy healthier hair, nails, and skin with our specially crafted blends.

Enjoy healthier hair, nails, and skin with our specially crafted blends. Joint Relief: Ease discomfort and promote mobility with natural ingredients.

Ease discomfort and promote mobility with natural ingredients. Respiratory Protection: Strengthen your lung health and respiratory system.

Strengthen your lung health and respiratory system. Immune Function Enhancement: Fortify your body’s defenses and boost your immune response.

Key Ingredients:

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM)

Biotin

Vitamin C

Artemisia Annua

Quercetin

Vitamin D3

No artificial colors, flavors, or sugars

3rd Party Tested for quality assurance

Usage Instructions: For optimal results, add 1 level scoop of powder to 8 oz. of water. Stir or shake vigorously in a shaker bottle, and enjoy! Adjust the water amount to suit your taste, or mix it into juice, smoothies, or tea. For best effects, drink daily in the morning or afternoon.

Elevate your wellness routine with the Twig & Leaf Complete Wellness Kit—where nature meets science for your ultimate health journey.

Price: Regularly $149, now $89 for a one-time purchase (discounts on subscriptions). Buy now at Twig & Leaf.

befree zipOn’s Adult Lightweight Adaptive Pants

Discover a new level of comfort and convenience with the befree zipOns Adult Lightweight Adaptive Pants. Designed for fitness enthusiasts and active wear fans, these innovative pants are perfect for anyone seeking a hassle-free dressing experience.

Befree zipOns Adult Lightweight Adaptive Pants are basically the ultimate upgrade to regular pants. They’re made with this crazy soft, lightweight fabric that wicks away moisture like a pro — plus they’ve got a comfy elastic waistband and super deep front pockets (because who actually likes tiny pockets?). The real magic? Full-length zippers down both sides allow you to unzip them all the way from the waist to the hem. You can slip them on or off without the usual struggle of pulling them up your legs, whether you’re standing, sitting, or lying down.

And don’t worry about the zippers being annoying — they thought of everything. There’s a soft fabric strip inside that completely covers the zippers, plus a little zipper garage at the top to keep things extra comfortable. Seriously, zipOns are next-level smart and cozy.

Adaptive Design : Featuring full-length zippers from hem to waist, these pants unzip completely on both sides, allowing for easy on/off access whether you’re standing or lying down. No more struggling to pull pants up through the legs!

: Featuring full-length zippers from hem to waist, these pants unzip completely on both sides, allowing for easy on/off access whether you’re standing or lying down. No more struggling to pull pants up through the legs! Comfortable Fit : Made from soft, lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, these pants ensure you stay cool and comfortable during any activity. The elastic waist provides a snug yet flexible fit.

: Made from soft, lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, these pants ensure you stay cool and comfortable during any activity. The elastic waist provides a snug yet flexible fit. Practical Features : Deep front pockets offer ample storage for essentials, while the zippers are covered with a full-length flange and zipper garage at the waist, preventing any contact and maximizing comfort.

: Deep front pockets offer ample storage for essentials, while the zippers are covered with a full-length flange and zipper garage at the waist, preventing any contact and maximizing comfort. Medical Accessibility: Ideal for accommodating casts, braces, or other medical equipment, the zipOns open from the bottom as needed, making them a practical choice for those with specific needs.

Available Colors and Sizes: Choose from a variety of stylish options: Navy with navy zipper, Black with black zipper, Charcoal with black zipper, Black with purple zipper, and Charcoal with purple zipper. Sizes range from X-Small to 3X Large Short, crafted from 100% polyester for durability.

Experience the freedom and ease of movement with befree zipOns Adult Lightweight Adaptive Pants—your new go-to for comfort and style! Check out this style and many others on the befree website.

Price: $54.99. Buy now at befree.