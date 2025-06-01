SL’s Favorite Things: Featuring products from DNA Vibe, Scooch, TAFT, Twinkled T, and Brook!

Ever wondered what products the team at Socialite Life can’t live without? Get ready for an insider’s look at some of our Favorite Things!

From refreshing non-alcoholic beverages that’ll make you forget about booze to game-changing commuting gear that turns your daily grind into a breeze and bedding so luxurious you’ll hit snooze just to stay wrapped up a little longer – we’ve curated a list of must-have items that have truly elevated our everyday lives.

Why trust our picks? Simple. We’ve tried, tested, and fallen head over heels for each one. These aren’t just products; they’re life-enhancers that have earned our stamp of approval for their quality, uniqueness, and that special something that makes them stand out from the crowd.

Ready to discover your next can’t-live-without item? Let’s dive into Socialite Life’s treasure trove of our some of our Favorite Things!

DNA Vibe

The DNA Vibe Jazz Band is one of the most advanced wearable light therapy device designed to help you reclaim your wellness journey! This innovative product combines cutting-edge technology with a versatile design, ensuring it fits any body part for a truly personalized self-care experience.

If you’re looking for a sleek, modern way to tackle soreness and speed up recovery, the DNA Vibe Jazz Band is a game-changer. This wearable device combines four therapeutic modes—red light, near-infrared, magnetic pulse, and micro-vibration—to work in harmony with your body’s natural processes.

Whether you’re dealing with post-workout aches or chronic discomfort, it’s designed to help reduce stiffness and inflammation while accelerating recovery. The DNA Vibe Jazz Band has helped me immensely with my upper-shoulder and neck pain. 20 minutes at a time, focused on specific areas, is what worked for me

What sets the Jazz Band apart is its versatility and user-friendly design. The flexible silicone construction comfortably wraps around various body parts, from knees and elbows to the back and shoulders. With the accompanying mobile app, you can personalize your therapy sessions, adjusting settings to suit your needs. It’s also convenient for on-the-go use, thanks to multiple power options, including a standard wall adapter, optional car adapter, and cordless power pack. If you’re seeking a non-invasive, drug-free solution to enhance your wellness routine, the Jazz Band Vibe is definitely worth considering.

Key Benefits:

Injury Prevention & Recovery: The DNA Vibe Jazz Band helps prevent injuries, reduce stiffness, and accelerate recovery, making it ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

The DNA Vibe Jazz Band helps prevent injuries, reduce stiffness, and accelerate recovery, making it ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Versatile Design: Its adaptable design allows you to use it on any body part, making it a one-time investment in your health and well-being.

Its adaptable design allows you to use it on any body part, making it a one-time investment in your health and well-being. User-Friendly Operation: With simple push-button controls and USB-C power, you can conveniently use the Jazz Band anywhere, anytime.

This USA-made, patented technology features four modes—red, near-infrared, micro-vibration, and magnetic pulse—to effectively reduce inflammation and pain without the need for chemicals or invasive procedures. Experience the transformative power of light therapy and make the DNA Vibe Jazz Band your go-to device for self-care today!

Price: $289. Buy now at dnavibe.com.

Scooch Wingmate

If you’re traveling this summer or if you just want to have a more streamlined solution for carrying your phone, money and credit cards, the Scooch Wingmate 4-in-1 phone case is a great way to transform the way you carry and use your phone while on the go.

The Wingmate isn’t just a phone case, it’s a multi-functional travel companion. Whether you’re at the airport, sightseeing, or commuting, it serves as a grip, stand, car mount, and cardholder, all in one sleek, durable design. It’s perfect for those who want to travel light without sacrificing convenience or functionality.

What I love about it goes beyond its wallet functionality, the Wingmate offers impressive protection with 10-foot drop resistance and raised edges to safeguard your screen and camera. The textured sides provide a comfortable grip, reducing the chance of accidental drops. Additionally, the built-in steel plate allows for easy mounting on magnetic car mounts like the Wingmount, making it convenient for hands-free navigation. While it’s not compatible with wireless charging, the trade-off is a versatile, all-in-one solution that keeps your daily carry minimal and efficient.

Available for both iPhones and Androids, Wingmate is small but mighty and is a perfect solution for those phone case/wallet combos that expose your credit cards and cash, making them an open invitation to theft. The case is packed with features, including:

Multi-Functionality : The Wingmate combines a grip, car mount, stand for hands-free media viewing, and a cardholder, all in one compact design.

: The Wingmate combines a grip, car mount, stand for hands-free media viewing, and a cardholder, all in one compact design. Built for Travel : Say goodbye to the bulky wallet and separate accessories—just slip your phone and hit the road.

: Say goodbye to the bulky wallet and separate accessories—just slip your phone and hit the road. Hands-Free Convenience : With the built-in stand and mount, the Wingmate lets you easily navigate maps, watch videos, or take calls without missing a beat.

: With the built-in stand and mount, the Wingmate lets you easily navigate maps, watch videos, or take calls without missing a beat. Durability : Designed to withstand the bumps, drops, and scrapes that come with travel—no flimsy attachments or adhesives.

: Designed to withstand the bumps, drops, and scrapes that come with travel—no flimsy attachments or adhesives. Minimalist-Friendly: Ideal for those looking to simplify their carry and declutter their pockets or bags.

Scooch’s CEO and Founder, John Stagge, saw a need for a new way for people to interact with our phones. He says, “Looking at the cases out there, we saw two choices: protection cases and fashion cases. Each and every one we saw was simply a block of plastic that didn’t do anything for you unless you dropped your phone. We knew we could provide something with more value. Something more useful. Something that would let you use your phone in all the ways it’s meant to be used: as the new TV, the GPS, the social connector, and the memory maker while still protecting it.”

Declutter your pocket, bags, and daily routine and protect your phone with Wingmate. Check out the Scooch website to see the whole range of their innovative products.

Price: Starting at $39.99 (now on sale). Buy now at Scooch.

TAFT Boots

TAFT Dylan Jodhpur Boot in Tonal

I just got the Dylan Jodhpur Boot in Tonal from TAFT and wow—they’re even better in person. The craftsmanship is truly impressive, with clean lines and a sleek, modern vibe that remains classic. The tonal suede gives them this subtle, understated style that pairs with just about anything. Dressed up or down, they just work.

They were surprisingly comfortable right out of the box, which isn’t always the case with boots like these. You can tell TAFT put some real thought into the design and materials. I’ve already gotten a few compliments wearing them out, and I haven’t even had them that long. If you’re looking for a boot that makes a statement without trying too hard, this is it. I must say, the first time I wore these, I received compliment after compliment. These are some really sleek-looking boots.

TAFT Rome Boot in Black

The Rome Boot in Black from TAFT is seriously one of those shoes that makes you feel like you’ve got your life together the second you lace them up. Right out of the box, they strike the perfect balance between rugged and refined—with that sleek black leather and signature TAFT detailing, they’re bold without being flashy. Whether you’re dressing them up with a pair of slacks or going more laid-back with jeans, these boots just work.

Comfort-wise, they break in faster than you’d expect for such a solidly built boot. The craftsmanship is on point, the stitching feels tough and dependable, and the overall fit is snug in the best way—supportive without feeling stiff. Honestly, if you’re looking for a statement boot that doesn’t scream for attention but still gets noticed, the Rome Boot in Black is it.

According to the TAFT website, the boots are made using a traditional technique known as Stitchdown construction, which has been employed for centuries to create sturdy and long-lasting footwear. It demands a high level of skill and attention to detail to execute properly, including hand-stitching the upper part of the boot to the outsole. A series of stitches runs along the edge of the boot, requiring the cobbler to carefully measure and cut the leather and manipulate the needle and thread in a precise way. The leather upper is designed to flare out and is skillfully “stitched down” into the outsole, creating natural weather and water resistance by guiding rain and snow away from the feet. Ultimately, the end product is tough, durable, and beautiful, made more unique with wear.

TAFT makes more than boots! They have all types of shoes from loafers to sneakers to oxfords, along with some great accessories.

Prince: $349. Buy now at TAFT.

Twinkled T Nail Honey

Transform your nail care routine with Twinkled T Nail Honey, the ultimate solution for healthy, beautiful nails! This lightweight, non-greasy cuticle oil is your go-to for nourishing brittle nails and promoting robust growth.

Twinkled T’s Nail Honey is a total game-changer for anyone looking to up their nail care routine. This organic blend of nourishing oils like jojoba, sweet almond, and argan oil works wonders on dry cuticles and brittle nails. It’s lightweight, non-greasy, and absorbs quickly, making it perfect for daily use. Plus, it’s crafted by women, for women (and men), and has garnered over 14,000 positive reviews online.

What I love most is the versatility—it’s available in various formats like a convenient pen, a keychain, and a refillable bottle. Whether you’re at home or on the go, keeping your nails nourished has never been easier. If you’re tired of cracked cuticles (my cuticles were seriously transformed) and want to promote healthy nail growth, Nail Honey is definitely worth a try.

Benefits:

Strengthens Nails and Cuticles: Say goodbye to brittleness and peeling.

Say goodbye to brittleness and peeling. Promotes Healthy Growth: Watch your nails flourish with regular use.

Watch your nails flourish with regular use. Fast-Absorbing Formula: Enjoy a lightweight, non-greasy feel that absorbs quickly.

Enjoy a lightweight, non-greasy feel that absorbs quickly. Eco-Conscious Packaging: Available in an on-the-go cuticle oil pen, keychain, and refillable bottle.

Available in an on-the-go cuticle oil pen, keychain, and refillable bottle. Easy to Use: Perfect for nail care enthusiasts and those on the move.

Key Ingredients:

Jojoba Golden Oil: Moisturizes and nourishes.

Moisturizes and nourishes. Castor Oil: Promotes hair growth and strengthens nails.

Promotes hair growth and strengthens nails. Sweet Almond Oil: Rich in vitamins for healthy nails.

Rich in vitamins for healthy nails. Coconut Oil: Hydrates and protects.

Hydrates and protects. Argan Oil: Rich in antioxidants, it revitalizes and strengthens.

Rich in antioxidants, it revitalizes and strengthens. Sunflower Oil: Locks in moisture.

Locks in moisture. Rosemary Oil: Stimulates circulation for healthier growth.

Perfect for anyone facing brittle nails or cuticle issues, Twinkled T Nail Honey is your new essential for nail care. Embrace the beauty of healthy nails today!

Price: Starting at $8. Buy now at Twinkled T and Amazon.

Brook All-Glass Pet Fountain

If you’re on the hunt for a pet fountain that’s as stylish as it is functional, the Brook Glass Pet Fountain is the ultimate hydration solution for your furry friends! Designed with all-glass components, this fountain is not only a sleek addition to your home decor but also the most hygienic pet fountain available. Unlike typical plastic or stainless steel fountains, Brook’s design features key components made entirely of glass—a patent-pending approach that makes it the safest, most hygienic, easiest to clean, and aesthetically stunning water fountain for cats and small dogs. The clear glass not only resists mold, algae, and bacteria but also allows you to instantly see the water level and clarity at a glance.

Setting up the Brook fountain is a breeze, and its thoughtful design includes a subtle blue LED light that gently illuminates the water’s motion, making it more enticing for pets to drink. The fountain operates silently, ensuring a peaceful environment for both you and your furry friends. Plus, the glass components are dishwasher safe, and the fountain comes with cleaning brushes, making maintenance straightforward. With a 90-oz capacity, it’s suitable for households with multiple pets, reducing the need for frequent refills. If you’re looking to elevate your pet’s hydration station with a blend of elegance and practicality, the Brook Glass Pet Fountain is definitely worth considering.

My dog, who is a bit on the skeptical side, took a few days to be brave enough to explore the Brook Glass Pet Fountain, but once she did, she was all in and ended up completely ignoring her other “plain” water dish.

Key Benefits:

Hygienic Design: All-glass components resist bacteria and slime growth for a safer drinking experience.

All-glass components resist bacteria and slime growth for a safer drinking experience. Effortless Cleaning: Dishwasher-safe for quick and easy maintenance.

Dishwasher-safe for quick and easy maintenance. Visible Water Level: Easily monitor water levels and clarity at a glance.

Easily monitor water levels and clarity at a glance. Stylish Addition: A modern design that complements your home decor.

A modern design that complements your home decor. Quiet Operation: Enjoy a serene environment with a silent pump.

Enjoy a serene environment with a silent pump. Adaptable Flow Rates: Three adjustable flow intensity levels to cater to your pet’s preferences.

Three adjustable flow intensity levels to cater to your pet’s preferences. BPA-Free: Safe for your pets and the environment.

Safe for your pets and the environment. Affordable Filter Replacements: Keep your fountain functioning optimally without breaking the bank.

Specifications:

Weight: 6 pounds

6 pounds Dimensions: 10.25″ L x 10.25″ W x 6″ H

10.25″ L x 10.25″ W x 6″ H Power Source: Silent pump with optional blue LED light to entice drinking.

Perfect for both cats and dogs, the Brook Glass Pet Fountain ensures that your pets stay hydrated in style. Treat your beloved companions to the fountain they deserve!

Price: $89.95, currently 15% off for $76.45. Buy now at Brooks Fountains and Amazon.