Pigs can fly! Patti LuPone actually apologizes for Audra McDonald and Kecia Lewis comments

Broadway legend Patti LuPone issued a heartfelt apology on Saturday (June 31, 2025) to fellow stage stars Kecia Lewis and Audra McDonald after her controversial comments in a New Yorker interview sparked outrage from over 500 theater professionals.
“For as long as I have worked in the theatre, I have spoken my mind and never apologized. That is changing today,” the Tony-winning actress shared on Instagram.
“I am deeply sorry for the words I used during the New Yorker interview, particularly about Kecia Lewis, which were demeaning and disrespectful,” she continued. “I regret my flippant and emotional responses during the interview, which were inappropriate, and I am devastated that my behavior has offended others and has run counter to what we hold dear in this community. I hope to have the chance to speak to Audra and Kecia personally to offer my sincere apologies.”
“I wholeheartedly agree with everything that was written in the open letter shared yesterday. From middle school drama clubs to professional stages, theatre has always been about lifting each other up and welcoming those who feel they don’t belong anywhere else,” LuPone concluded her message. “I made a mistake, I take full responsibility for it and I am committed to making this right. Our entire theatre community deserves better.”
The “WandaVision” star’s mea culpa comes five days after she declared McDonald wasn’t a friend and dismissed Lewis with the harsh words “Don’t call yourself a vet, bitch.”
Responding to the drama, The Practice star McDonald told Gayle King on Thursday, “If there’s a rift between us, I don’t know what it is. That’s something you’d have to ask Patti about. You know, I haven’t seen her in about 11 years just because we’ve been busy just with life. So I don’t know what rift she’s talking about, but you’d have to ask her.”
The scathing open letter published by Playbill slammed LuPone’s remarks as “emblematic of the microaggressions and abuse that people in this industry have endured for far too long, too often without consequence,” with language that was “not only degrading and misogynistic — it is a blatant act of racialized disrespect.”
The letter also called for the American Theatre Wing to uninvite LuPone from next weekend’s 2025 Tony Awards ceremony.
HOT DEALS
- Save $20 on the Roku Ultra 2024 – Ultimate Streaming Player – 4K Streaming Device [Amazon]
- Save 26% on the Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum in Silver/Nickel [Amazon]
- Save $50 on the onn 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR [Walmart]
- Save 34% on the HP Stream 14″ HD BrightView Laptop, Intel Celeron N4120, 16GB RAM, 288GB Storage [Amazon]
- Save $30 on the Insta360 – Link 2 (Gimbal) – AI-Powered 4K webcam [Best Buy]
- Save $50 on Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones [Target]
- Save 13% on the Luxury Rider Chrishawn Pet Carrier with Removable Wheels and Telescopic Handle [Wayfair]
- Save $150 on the Marmot Women’s Teton 15° Sleeping Bag [Marmot]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.