Celeb Snaps: Adam Lambert, Darren Criss, Lea Michele, Cole Escola, Sarah Snook, and more

Michael Prieve
7 Min Read
78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Celebrities arrive for the 2025 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall Featuring: Adam Lambert Where: New York CIty, New York, United States When: 08 Jun 2025 Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Sarah Snook with her husband Dave Lawson hit Raising Cane’s Times Square Flagship Restaurant on Broadway in NYC for a late-night Box Combo after winning her first-ever Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play.

Sarah Snook strikes a pose at Raising Cane’s Times Square Flagship Restaurant on Broadway
Photo courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Sarah Snook with husband Dave Lawson hit Raising Cane's Times Square Flagship Restaurant on Broadway in NYC for a late-night Box Combo after winning her first-ever Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play.

Sarah Snook strikes a pose at Raising Cane’s Times Square Flagship Restaurant on Broadway
Photo courtesy of Raising Cane’s

The only thing smoking last night was Raising Cane’s premium crinkle-cut fries! Sarah Snook enjoys a fry at Raising Cane’s Times Square Flagship Restaurant on Broadway in NYC after winning her first-ever Tony Award for Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play.

Celebrity Sightings At The French Open
Sarah Snook strikes a pose at Raising Cane’s Times Square Flagship Restaurant on Broadway
Photo courtesy of Raising Cane’s

This past Saturday in Brooklyn, J Balvin made a surprise appearance during GORDO’s show. It was a true crossover moment for Latin music and club culture in New York, as the Colombian superstar showed up to support the Grammy-nominated DJ and producer on stage.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach in the Adrenaline Lounge on Race Day 1 of the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix in New York, USA. Saturday 7 June 2025. Rolex SailGP Championship Event 6 Season 2025.

Rolex SailGP Championship Event 6 Season 2025 New York
Photo Credit: Katelyn Mulcahy for SailGP

DJ Khaled, SailGP Chief Hype Officer, on board Canada NorthStar SailGP Team F50 catamaran as part of a sixth sailor experience on Race Day 1 of the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix in New York, USA. Saturday 7 June 2025. Rolex SailGP Championship Event 6 Season 2025.

Rolex SailGP Championship Event 6 Season 2025 New York
Photo Credit: Simon Bruty for SailGP. Handout image supplied by SailGP

TV Host and producer Nev Schulman in the Adrenaline Lounge in the SailGP Race Stadium beside the Rolex Sail Grand Prix Championship Trophy on Race Day 2 of the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix in New York, USA. Sunday 8 June 2025. Rolex SailGP Championship Event 6 Season 2025.

Rolex SailGP Championship Event 6 Season 2025 New York
Photo Credit: Mike Lawrence for SailGP. Handout image supplied by SailGP

Colombian singer J Blavin and a companion outside the Adrenaline Lounge in the SailGP Race Stadium on Race Day 2 of the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix in New York, USA. Sunday 8 June 2025. Rolex SailGP Championship Event 6 Season 2025.

Rolex SailGP Championship Event 6 Season 2025 New York
Photo Credit: Mike Lawrence for SailGP. Handout image supplied by SailGP

CNN news anchor Kaitlan Collins in the Adrenaline Lounge on Race Day 2 of the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix in New York, USA. Sunday 8 June 2025. Rolex SailGP Championship Event 6 Season 2025.

Rolex SailGP Championship Event 6 Season 2025 New York
Photo Credit: Katelyn Mulcahy for SailGP. Handout image supplied by SailGP

KimChi Chic Beauty lit up the streets of Hollywood during the 2025 LA Pride Parade yesterday, making a dazzling statement of self-expression, color, and community. Fans and allies cheered as the brand’s founder, global drag icon Kim Chi made her grand entrance in an iconic vintage ride, leading a joyful and high-energy march through the Hollywood Entertainment District.

KimChi Chic Beauty lit up the streets of Hollywood during the 2025 LA Pride Parade
Photo Credit: Randy Molina-Aguilera courtesy of KimChi Chic Beauty

Alex Cooper attends the world premiere of “Call Her Alex” at Tribeca Festival in New York City on June 8, 2025.

ALEX COOPER
Photo Credit Disney/Heidi Gutman

Alex Cooper attends the world premiere of “Call Her Alex” with Hallie Batchelder, Lauren McMullen, Lauren Fishbein, and Olivia Manni at the Tribeca Festival in New York City on June 8, 2025.

HALLIE BATCHELDER, LAUREN MCMULLEN, ALEX COOPER, LAUREN FISHBEIN, OLIVIA MANNI
PHoto Credit: Disney/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

This weekend, award-winning country singer and songwriter Ashley Cooke headlined the Busch Light Summer Music Series performance prior to Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. Currently nominated for Best New Country Artist at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Cooke performed fan-favorite songs from her debut album “shot in the dark” and No. 1 hits like “your place” right before the race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8.

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images Courtesy of NASCAR and BUd LIGHT

Nicole Scherzinger wearing a full face of Revlon products on the Tony Awards 2025 red carpet.

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez delivered a show-stopping headlining performance on night one at the World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C., where she was joined by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C. and dazzling visuals as she powered through a career-spanning set of hits including “Let’s Get Loud,” “On The Floor,” and “Waiting for Tonight,” along with the world premiere of her upcoming collaboration with David Guetta, “Save Me Tonight.”

World Pride Music Festival
Photo Credit: Priscilla Rodriguez for World Pride Music Festival
World Pride Music Festival
Photo Credit: Tania Hauyon for World Pride Music Festival
World Pride Music Festival
Photo Credit: Tania Hauyon for World Pride Music Festival

Paris Hilton performed at the 2025 World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C.

World Pride Music Festival
Photo Credit: Tania Hauyon for World Pride Music Festival

RuPaul performed at the 2025 World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C.

World Pride Music Festival
Photo Credit: Tania Hauyon for World Pride Music Festival

On Saturday, global pop sensation Troye Sivan headlined the evening at the World Pride Music Festival with a magnetic performance that blended sultry vocals, striking visuals, and crowd-favorite tracks like “Rush,” “My My My!,” “Bloom,” and “Got Me Started.”

World Pride Music Festival
Photo Credit: Jordan Sabillo for World Pride Music Festival
World Pride Music Festival
Photo Credit: Tania Hauyon for World Pride Music Festival
World Pride Music Festival
Photo Credit: Tania Hauyon for World Pride Music Festival

Leslie Odom Jr. attends the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025.

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025.

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Barbara Hine/Future Image/Cover Images

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves attend the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025.

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Barbara Hine/Future Image/Cover Images

Cynthia Erivo attends the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025.

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Audra McDonald attends the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025.

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Sarah Snook attends the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025.

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Barbara Hine/Future Image/Cover Images

Cole Escola attends the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025.

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Barbara Hine/Future Image/Cover Images

Lea Michele attends the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025.

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Darren Criss attends the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025.

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Adam Lambert attends the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025.

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

