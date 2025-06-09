Justin Baldoni’s $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively and The New York Times dismissed by judge

A judge has thrown out Justin Baldoni’s massive $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, delivering a decisive ruling on Monday (June 9, 2025).

The lawsuit centered on Baldoni’s claims that Lively had falsely accused him of sexual harassment. He alleged she made these accusations to salvage her reputation following drama surrounding the It Ends With Us press tour, after she reportedly took control of the film.

“The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her CRD complaint, which are privileged,” Judge Lewis Liman wrote in an opinion and order. “The Wayfarer Parties have alleged that Reynolds and [publicist Leslie] Sloane made additional statements accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct and that the Times made additional statements accusing the Wayfarer Parties of engaging in a smear campaign. But the Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Reynolds, Sloane or the Times would have seriously doubted these statements were true based on the information available to them, as is required for them to be liable for defamation under applicable law.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

“The Wayfarer Parties’ additional claims also fail,” the judge added. “Accordingly, the Amended Complaint must be dismissed in its entirety.”

In December, Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and more against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights Department and later in federal court.

Baldoni, in his own lawsuit filed in January, insisted that Lively had “falsely” accused him in an attempt to repair her reputation following the fallout of the movie’s press tour after the actress took control of the film. Baldoni’s legal team claimed that Lively had no evidence of a deliberate smear campaign and had instead worked to repair her reputation by accusing the actor and others of sexual harassment.

Justin Baldoni attends the ‘It Ends With Us’ World Premiere on August 8, 2024 in New York City. Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

“Today’s opinion is a total victory and a complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times,” Lively’s lawyers, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, said in a statement. “As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it.”

“We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, Sarowitz, Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation.”

In a bold move this March, Lively’s legal squad pushed for Baldoni’s lawsuit to be tossed out.

“In short, nothing in the FAC [first amended complaint] resembles an actionable legal claim. It is, instead, a blunt public relations instrument designed to further the Wayfarer Parties’ sinister campaign to ‘bury’ and ‘destroy’ Ms. Lively for speaking out about sexual harassment and retaliation,” the motion read.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni spotted filming a kissing scene at the ‘It Ends With Us’ set in New Jersey. When: 12 Jan 2024. Photo Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages

“The Court should dismiss the FAC and – as required by California law – hold further proceedings to calculate an appropriate award of Ms. Lively’s attorneys’ fees, treble damages for the harm this meritless lawsuit has inflicted on her, and punitive damages against each of the Wayfarer Parties.”

Judge Liman set a June 23 deadline for Baldoni’s team to file an amended complaint against Lively. However, the actor can only revise allegations related to tortious interference with contract and breach of implied covenant claims.

Earlier court documents from February revealed both Baldoni and Lively weren’t interested in settling outside court. Their legal teams stated in a joint letter that “the parties agree that mediation and the Discovery Protocols… are inappropriate for this case.”