Cooper Koch teams up with Calvin Klein for Pride campaign — PHOTOS

Fresh from his buzzworthy turn as Erik Menéndez in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story, and celebrated for his open discussions about identity and queerness, Cooper Koch brings his magnetic presence and unfiltered authenticity to Calvin Klein‘s lens. He delivers pure star power and attitude in a special Pride Month collection that transforms classic styles into modern statements of empowerment.
Legendary fashion photographer Mert Alas captures Koch in a campaign that screams retro gym vibes with a seductive edge. Every shot exudes confidence, from drenched white tanks to low-slung denim and peek-a-boo CK briefs. Against pristine white architecture and deep blue skies, Koch emerges as a modern icon.
The collection revives ’80s athletic wear for Pride – think bold colors, breezy cuts, and graphic prints by artist Marc Hundley, whose text art blends personal reflection with pop culture references. But it’s more than just style – Calvin Klein continues supporting LGBTQIA+ equality through donations to organizations fighting for representation, inclusion and equal rights.
