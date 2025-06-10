SL’s Favorite Things: Hydrate, Relax and Refresh with Herbal Oasis

Need to bring relaxation, mindfulness, and connection to your daily routine? Herbal Oasis drinks from cbdMD are a new line of CBD-infused beverages designed as a refreshing alternative to sugary cocktails and traditional alcoholic beverages. These delicious, fruit and botanical-inspired drinks are crafted to tantalize your taste buds while keeping your health and well-being in mind.

Herbal Oasis drinks provide a perfect blend of flavor and wellness benefits, including:

Stress Relief & Relaxation: Infused with CBD and calming herbs.

Natural Boost: Designed to support cognitive clarity, promote natural energy, and elevate your overall wellness

Refreshing Hydration: Delicious, light flavors for a refreshing experience.

Convenience: Perfect for on-the-go relaxation or winding down at home.

Photo courtesy of cbdMD

Whether you’re looking to reduce stress or hydrate in a soothing way, these drinks deliver a natural, enjoyable solution. All products are third-party lab tested for quality and potency, so you can trust what’s in every sip. And if that’s not enough, the drinks come in delectable, natural flavors that are sure to tempt your tastebuds, including Tropical Twist, Mango Bliss, Berry Fusion and Lemon Lift. Other benefits include:

5mg THC + 5mg CBG

2500mg Mood-Lifting Mushrooms

L-Theanine & Vitamin B12

Fast-Acting Nano-Liposomal Technology

Low Calorie, Vegan and Gluten Free

Photo courtesy of cbdMD

I, probably like many of you, have been trying to cut down on alcohol consumption, and Herbal Oasis’ drinks are so tasty and refreshing that it’s easy to replace your favorite cocktail with one of their fizzy concoctions. I love the Berry Fusion, which rivals a boozy seltzer in flavor and delivers a soothing, relaxing sensation that is perfect at the end of a long day.

Herbal Oasis drinks are available in 4, 12 and 24-packs. You can make a one-time purchase or subscribe and save 15%. Destress deliciously with Herbal Oasis.

Price: Starting at . Buy now at Herbal Oasis.

