Doechii puts Trump on blast for immigration and protest policies during BET Awards acceptance speech

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

On Monday (June 9, 2025) evening, celebrities graced the red carpet at the BET Awards, gathering at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles to honor Black excellence in music, TV, sports, and film.

Just blocks away from the Kevin Hart-hosted ceremony, Angelenos were protesting federal immigration raids in the area. During the fourth day of demonstrations, hip-hop artist Doechii addressed the situation in her acceptance speech after winning best hip-hop artist.

“As much as I’m honored by this award, I do want to address what’s happening right now outside of the building,” she told the crowd. “There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Doechii attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD)

The “Anxiety” performer then criticized the president’s deployment of the California National Guard to control protesters.

“Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us,” she continued. “What type of government is that?”

Uber and Delta Celebrate SkyMiles Partnership in Atlanta
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 24: Doechii performs onstage during the Uber and Delta SkyMiles partnership celebration at The Eastern on April 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Uber and Delta)

She emphasized that “people are being swept up and torn from their families.”

“I feel it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people: For Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza,” she added. “We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear, and I hope we stand together, my brothers and my sisters, against hate and we protest against it.”

The Grammy Award recipient was the sole celebrity to mention the ongoing events during the ceremony.

