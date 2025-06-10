Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Brad Pitt, Blake Lively, Scarlett Johansson, Darren Criss, and more

Michael Prieve
5 Min Read
Mexico City Presentation Of 'F1, The Movie'
Black carpet for 'F1, The Movie' at Cinepolis Toreo Parque Central Featuring: Brad Pitt Where: Mexico City, Mexico When: 09 Jun 2025 Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Kevin Hart at the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 9, 2025.

2025 BET Awards
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Keke Palmer at the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 9, 2025.

2025 BET Awards
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

MGK at the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 9, 2025.

Cooper Koch teams up with Calvin Klein for Pride campaign
Cooper Koch teams up with Calvin Klein for Pride campaign — PHOTOS
78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Celeb Snaps: Adam Lambert, Darren Criss, Lea Michele, Cole Escola, Sarah Snook, and more
2025 BET Awards
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Snoop Dogg at the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 9, 2025.

2025 BET Awards
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Shaboozey at the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 9, 2025.

2025 BET Awards
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Doechhi at the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 9, 2025.

2025 BET Awards
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Ice T drinks to that with Raising Cane’s iced tea in hand celebrating National Iced Tea Day at Raising Cane’s Global Flagship in Times Square on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Ice T at Raising Cane's
Photo courtesy of Raising Cane’s

From sips to selfies, Ice T makes fans’ day at Raising Cane’s Global Flagship in Times Square for National Iced Tea Day on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Film Kissing Scene For 'It Ends With Us'
Justin Baldoni’s $400M lawsuit against Blake Lively and The New York Times dismissed by judge
Celebrity Sightings At The French Open
Celeb Snaps: Cooper Koch, Spike Lee, Coco Gauff, George Clooney, Parker Posey, and more
Ice T at Raising Cane's
Photo courtesy of Raising Cane’s

The tea is served! Ice T surprises fans with iced tea at Raising Cane’s Global Flagship in Times Square for National Iced Tea Day on Tuesday, June 10.

Ice T at Raising Cane's
Photo courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Fiona Shaw, Sydney Sweeney, and Julianne Moore at the Echo Valley premiere at BFI Southbank in London on June 10, 2025.

European Premiere Of 'Echo Valley'
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Just in time for Father’s Day, former NBA player Carmelo Anthony and his son Kiyan are opening up about fatherhood, connection, and growing up in the age of social media in the latest episode of Close Friends Only with Instagram.

Carmelo Anthony and his son Kiyan
Photo Credit: Carmelo & Kiyan Anthony for Instagram

The Princess of Wales with (left to right) Oriole Cullen, the Senior Fashion and Textiles Curator, and Kate Parsons, the Director of Collections Care and Access, with a 19th Century Riding Habit, during a visit on June 10, 2025 to the V&A East Storehouse, a brand-new cultural destination in east London, to highlight the importance of creative opportunity and celebrate the joy found in creative expression.

The Princess Of Wales Visits V&A East Storehouse
Photo Credit: Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Images/INSTARimages

Joey Graziadei and Dasha spotted at CMA Fest with CELSIUS — fueling up and cooling off in Nashville.

Jenna Ortega Chase Stokes Aaron Taylor Johnson
The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Jenna Ortega, Chase Stokes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and more
Luke Evans
Luke Evans, Benito Skinner, Darren Barnet, Chris Salvatore, and more Insta Snaps
Joey Graziadei spotted at CMA Fest with CELSIUS
Photo credit: CELSIUS

Joey Graziadei spotted at CMA Fest with CELSIUS — fueling up and cooling off in Nashville.

Joey Graziadei spotted at CMA Fest with CELSIUS
Photo credit: CELSIUS

Norman Reedus at the 71st Taormina Film Festival red carpet event on day 1 in Italy on June 10, 2025.

71st Taormina Film Festival - Day 1 - Red Carpet Event
Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Darren Criss at the 3rd Annual Tony Awards After After Party with Johnnie Walker Blue Label at Crane Club in New York City on Sunday, June 8th.

Darren Criss at the 3rd Annual Tony Awards After After Party with Johnnie Walker Blue Label
Photo Credit: Matt Weinberger

Darren Criss & Julianne Hough co-host the 3rd Annual Tony Awards After After Party with Johnnie Walker Blue Label at Crane Club in New York City on Sunday, June 8th.

Darren Criss at the 3rd Annual Tony Awards After After Party with Johnnie Walker Blue Label
Photo Credit: Matt Weinberger

Scarlett Johansson is seen on the set of ‘Paper Tiger’ in New York City on June 9, 2025.

Benson Boone Surprise Appearance At JBL
Celeb Snaps: Benson Boone, Romeo Beckham, Beyonce, Rumi Carter, and more
Instahottie 05312025
Meet Instagram Hottie Dennis Jack Boeer
Filming On 'Paper Tiger' Set In New York City
Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Lily Allen at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artist Dinner on June 9, 2025 in New York City.

18th Annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Blake Lively at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artist Dinner on June 9, 2025 in New York City.

18th Annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Damson Idris on the black carpet for ‘F1, The Movie’ at Cinepolis Toreo Parque Central in Mexico City on June 9, 2025.

Mexico City Presentation Of 'F1, The Movie'
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Brad Pitt on the black carpet for ‘F1, The Movie’ at Cinepolis Toreo Parque Central in Mexico City on June 9, 2025.

Mexico City Presentation Of 'F1, The Movie'
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages
Mexico City Presentation Of 'F1, The Movie'
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Paris Photocall For '28 Years Later'
Celeb Snaps: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Diego, Luna, Keanu Reeves, and more
New York Screening Of 'I Don't Understand You'
Celeb Snaps: Morgan Spector, Justin Timberlake, Sarah Snook, Dakota Johnson, more
