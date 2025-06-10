Celeb Snaps: Brad Pitt, Blake Lively, Scarlett Johansson, Darren Criss, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Kevin Hart at the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 9, 2025.
Keke Palmer at the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 9, 2025.
MGK at the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 9, 2025.
Snoop Dogg at the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 9, 2025.
Shaboozey at the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 9, 2025.
Doechhi at the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 9, 2025.
Ice T drinks to that with Raising Cane’s iced tea in hand celebrating National Iced Tea Day at Raising Cane’s Global Flagship in Times Square on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
From sips to selfies, Ice T makes fans’ day at Raising Cane’s Global Flagship in Times Square for National Iced Tea Day on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
The tea is served! Ice T surprises fans with iced tea at Raising Cane’s Global Flagship in Times Square for National Iced Tea Day on Tuesday, June 10.
Fiona Shaw, Sydney Sweeney, and Julianne Moore at the Echo Valley premiere at BFI Southbank in London on June 10, 2025.
Just in time for Father’s Day, former NBA player Carmelo Anthony and his son Kiyan are opening up about fatherhood, connection, and growing up in the age of social media in the latest episode of Close Friends Only with Instagram.
The Princess of Wales with (left to right) Oriole Cullen, the Senior Fashion and Textiles Curator, and Kate Parsons, the Director of Collections Care and Access, with a 19th Century Riding Habit, during a visit on June 10, 2025 to the V&A East Storehouse, a brand-new cultural destination in east London, to highlight the importance of creative opportunity and celebrate the joy found in creative expression.
Joey Graziadei and Dasha spotted at CMA Fest with CELSIUS — fueling up and cooling off in Nashville.
Joey Graziadei spotted at CMA Fest with CELSIUS — fueling up and cooling off in Nashville.
Norman Reedus at the 71st Taormina Film Festival red carpet event on day 1 in Italy on June 10, 2025.
Darren Criss at the 3rd Annual Tony Awards After After Party with Johnnie Walker Blue Label at Crane Club in New York City on Sunday, June 8th.
Darren Criss & Julianne Hough co-host the 3rd Annual Tony Awards After After Party with Johnnie Walker Blue Label at Crane Club in New York City on Sunday, June 8th.
Scarlett Johansson is seen on the set of ‘Paper Tiger’ in New York City on June 9, 2025.
Lily Allen at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artist Dinner on June 9, 2025 in New York City.
Blake Lively at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artist Dinner on June 9, 2025 in New York City.
Damson Idris on the black carpet for ‘F1, The Movie’ at Cinepolis Toreo Parque Central in Mexico City on June 9, 2025.
Brad Pitt on the black carpet for ‘F1, The Movie’ at Cinepolis Toreo Parque Central in Mexico City on June 9, 2025.
