Celeb Snaps: Jonathan Bailey, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Jenny Ortega, more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Kate Hudson, star and EP of Warner Bros. Television’s hit comedy Running Point, makes every play count at its FYC event with Brenda Song and the Laker Girls on May 31, 2025.
James Marsden at the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on June 1, 2025.
Sebastian Yatra performs on NBC’s Today Citi Concert Series on May 30, 2025.
Dakota Johnson watches the New York Mets win against the Colorado Rockies while sporting a custom New York Mets jersey.
Dacre Montgomery at the 2nd edition of Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 ‘CCXP’ at Centro Banamex on May 31, 2025.
Mads Mikkelsen at the 2nd edition of Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 ‘CCXP’ at Centro Banamex on May 31, 2025.
Sasha Colby performs as Them and Destination DC kick off World Pride 2025 at Succotash on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Sasha Colby performs a marriage ceremony for Barry Hoy and Teraj Allen as Them and Destination DC kick off World Pride 2025 at Succotash on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Sasha Colby and Fran Tirado attend as Them and Destination DC kick off World Pride 2025 at Succotash on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on May 31, 2025.
Drew Starkey at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on May 31, 2025.
Jeremy Renner at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on May 31, 2025.
Mila Kunis at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on May 31, 2025.
Jenna Ortega at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on May 31, 2025.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn at the Photocall for ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as part of the 2nd edition of Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 ‘CCXP’ at Centro Banamex on May 31, 2025.
Pedro Pascal at the Photocall for ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as part of the 2nd edition of Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 ‘CCXP’ at Centro Banamex on May 31, 2025.
Joseph Quinn at the Photocall for ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as part of the 2nd edition of Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 ‘CCXP’ at Centro Banamex on May 31, 2025.
Rupert Friend, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Scarlett Johansson, and Gareth Edwards at the Presentation for the film Jurassic World Rebirth as part of the 2nd edition of Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 (CCXP) at Centro Banamex on May 31, 2025.
Jonathan Bailey at the Presentation for the film Jurassic World Rebirth as part of the 2nd edition of Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 (CCXP) at Centro Banamex on May 31, 2025.
