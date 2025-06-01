Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Jonathan Bailey, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Jenny Ortega, more

Plus photos featuring Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and more!

Michael Prieve
5 Min Read
Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 - 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Presentation
Presentation for the film Jurassic World Rebirth as part of the the 2nd edition of Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 ‘CCXP’ at Centro Banamex Featuring: Jonathan Bailey Where: Mexico City, Mexico When: 31 May 2025 Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Kate Hudson, star and EP of Warner Bros. Television’s hit comedy Running Point, makes every play count at its FYC event with Brenda Song and the Laker Girls on May 31, 2025.

Kate Hudson Of Warner Bros. Television`s Running Point At Its FYC Event
Photo Credit: Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com

James Marsden at the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on June 1, 2025.

French Open 2025 - Celebrity Sightings
Photo Credit: Nasser Berzane/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Sebastian Yatra performs on NBC’s Today Citi Concert Series on May 30, 2025.

Read

Dylan Efron for Old Navy
Dylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more Insta Snaps
New York premiere of 'The Phoenician Scheme' - After Party
Celeb Snaps: Marcello Hernandez, Benicio Del Toro, Garrett Hedlund, Timothy Olyphant, more
Sebastian Yatra Performs On NBC’s Today Citi Concert Series
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Dakota Johnson watches the New York Mets win against the Colorado Rockies while sporting a custom New York Mets jersey.

Dakota Johnson watches the New York Mets win against the Colorado Rockies
Photo Credit: New York Mets
Dakota Johnson watches the New York Mets win against the Colorado Rockies
Photo Credit: New York Mets
Dakota Johnson watches the New York Mets win against the Colorado Rockies
Photo Credit: New York Mets

Dacre Montgomery at the 2nd edition of Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 ‘CCXP’ at Centro Banamex on May 31, 2025.

Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 - Day 2
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/ EyePix/INSTARimages

Mads Mikkelsen at the 2nd edition of Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 ‘CCXP’ at Centro Banamex on May 31, 2025.

Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 - Day 2
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/ EyePix/INSTARimages

Sasha Colby performs as Them and Destination DC kick off World Pride 2025 at Succotash on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Them And Destination DC Kick Off World Pride 2025
Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Them

Sasha Colby performs a marriage ceremony for Barry Hoy and Teraj Allen as Them and Destination DC kick off World Pride 2025 at Succotash on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Read

Instahottie 05252025
Chris Meyer: Instagram Hottie Update
Paris season three photocall of 'And Just Like That…'
Celeb Snaps: Cynthia Nixon, Nicole Ari Parker, Venus Williams, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Sarita Choudhury more
Them And Destination DC Kick Off World Pride 2025
Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Them

Sasha Colby and Fran Tirado attend as Them and Destination DC kick off World Pride 2025 at Succotash on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Them And Destination DC Kick Off World Pride 2025
Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Them

Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on May 31, 2025.

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Drew Starkey at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on May 31, 2025.

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Jeremy Renner at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on May 31, 2025.

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Mila Kunis at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on May 31, 2025.

Read

2025 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Celeb Snaps: Benson Boone, Dylan Efron, Shaboozey, Renee Rapp, and more
French Open 2025 - Rafael Nadal Tribute
Celeb Snaps: Rafael Nadal, Benson Boone, Justin Timberlake, Patrick Dempsey, and more
Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Jenna Ortega at the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on May 31, 2025.

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn at the Photocall for ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as part of the 2nd edition of Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 ‘CCXP’ at Centro Banamex on May 31, 2025.

Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 - 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Photocall
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Pedro Pascal at the Photocall for ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as part of the 2nd edition of Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 ‘CCXP’ at Centro Banamex on May 31, 2025.

Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 - 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Photocall
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Joseph Quinn at the Photocall for ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as part of the 2nd edition of Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 ‘CCXP’ at Centro Banamex on May 31, 2025.

Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 - 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Photocall
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Rupert Friend, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Scarlett Johansson, and Gareth Edwards at the Presentation for the film Jurassic World Rebirth as part of the 2nd edition of Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 (CCXP) at Centro Banamex on May 31, 2025.

Read

Pedro Pascal World pemiere of 'From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina'
Pedro Pascal has gone viral for calling himself ‘a lazy 50-year-old bougie bitch’
MMM 05262025
Male Model Monday: Maverick McConnell, Kovacs Mate, David Gandy, and more
Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 - 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Presentation
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Jonathan Bailey at the Presentation for the film Jurassic World Rebirth as part of the 2nd edition of Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 (CCXP) at Centro Banamex on May 31, 2025.

Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 - 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Presentation
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages
Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 - 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Presentation
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

LINK LOVE

HOT DEALS

Roku Ultra 2024
  • Save $20 on the Roku Ultra 2024 – Ultimate Streaming Player – 4K Streaming Device [Amazon]
  • Save 26% on the Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum in Silver/Nickel [Amazon]
  • Save $50 on the onn 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR [Walmart]
  • Save 34% on the HP Stream 14″ HD BrightView Laptop, Intel Celeron N4120, 16GB RAM, 288GB Storage [Amazon]
  • Save $30 on the Insta360 – Link 2 (Gimbal) – AI-Powered 4K webcam [Best Buy]
  • Save $50 on Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones [Target]
  • Save 13% on the Luxury Rider Chrishawn Pet Carrier with Removable Wheels and Telescopic Handle [Wayfair]
  • Save $150 on the Marmot Women’s Teton 15° Sleeping Bag [Marmot]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Luke Evans, Fran Tomas, Bad Bunny, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Yoshi Sudarso, and more Insta SnapsLuke Evans, Fran Tomas, Bad Bunny, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Yoshi Sudarso, and more Insta Snaps
Celeb Snaps: Benson Boone, Dylan Efron, Shaboozey, Renee Rapp, and moreCeleb Snaps: Benson Boone, Dylan Efron, Shaboozey, Renee Rapp, and more
Tom Cruise has a very unique way of eating popcornTom Cruise has a very unique way of eating popcorn

DEMOCRACY WATCH

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles Pigs can fly! Patti LuPone actually apologizes for Audra McDonald and Kecia Lewis comments
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale True Classic Mens T-Shirts - Short Sleeve Crew Neck Plain Novelty T Shirt for Men, Pack of 6, Variety, XL
True Classic Mens T-Shirts - Short Sleeve Crew Neck Plain Novelty T Shirt for Men, Pack of 6, Variety, XL
Amazon Prime
$89.99 $69.99
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-05-31 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE