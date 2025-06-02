Male Model Monday: Tyler James, Chad White, Chand Smith, and more

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Tyler James, Chad White, Chand Smith, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Aleksander Rusic for The Diares 99.

Maverick McConnell is lean.

Jesse Tyler Cronk lounges.

Addis Miller with Rabanne.

Owen Lindberg in a tiny swimsuit.

Lucas Junqueira Lagana is dripping.

Tomer Hacohen for Lacoste.

Moritz Hau lits it.

Simone Bredariol is enjoying some quality time.

Balthazar Dib for Emporio Armani underwear.

Chand Smith for SEV Laser Esthetics.

Chad White is aging well.

Tyler James and some clickbait.