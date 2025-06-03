Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Darren Criss, Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Sam Hunt, more

Michael Prieve
5 Min Read
69th Annual Drama Desk Awards-Press Room
69th Annual Drama Desk Awards-Press Room Featuring: Darren Criss Where: New York, New York, United States When: 01 Jun 2025 Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Jodie Comer on ‘Live With Kelly & Mark’ to talk about new movie ’28 Years Later’ in New York on June 2, 2025.

Jodie Comer On 'Live With Kelly & Mark'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Candy Spelling attends the MOCA Gala 2025 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA).

MOCA Gala 2025
Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

Jane Fonda and Frank Gehry attend the MOCA Gala 2025 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Male Model Monday 06022025
Male Model Monday: Tyler James, Chad White, Chand Smith, and more
Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 - 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Presentation
Celeb Snaps: Jonathan Bailey, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Jenny Ortega, more
MOCA Gala 2025
Photo Credit: Marc Patrick, BFA.com

Sarah Paulson and Tierra Whack attend the MOCA Gala 2025 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

MOCA Gala 2025
Photo Credit: Jojo Korsh, BFA.com

Josh Hutcherson attends the MOCA Gala 2025 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

MOCA Gala 2025
Photo Credit: Jojo Korsh, BFA.com

On Saturday, May 31st, Hurley, the global apparel and lifestyle brand, celebrated their recent campaign and collection launch with legendary drummer, producer and brand ambassador Travis Barker at Tillys in Irvine, CA! Barker, wearing the Hurley x Travis Barker Check Out Long Sleeve ($85) made a special appearance at Tillys. Barker’s distinct influence is woven throughout every element of the limited-edition drop and innovative campaign. 

Hurley Travis Barker
Photo Credit: Derek Bahn

Sam Nivola attends the New York Mets game against the Colorado Rockies with Iris Apatow, Alessandro Nivola & James Broderick.

Sam Nivola attends the New York Mets game against the Colorado Rockies
PHOTO CREDIT: New York Mets

Actor Martin Short was seen rooting for the New York Mets with friends.

36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles
Pigs can fly! Patti LuPone actually apologizes for Audra McDonald and Kecia Lewis comments
Dylan Efron for Old Navy
Dylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more Insta Snaps
Actor Martin Short was seen rooting for the New York Mets with friends
PHOTO CREDIT: New York Mets

Aaron Taylor-Johnson at Columbia Pictures ’28 Years Later’ fan event at Regal Union Square Theatre in New York City on June 1, 2025.

New York fan event for '28 Years Later'
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Columbia Pictures/INSTARimages

Molly Shannon shares her secret to joint health and exercising daily is taking Proactive Support from the Makers of TYLENOL® every morning.

Molly Shannon
Photo Credit: Joey Andrew

Iconic lifestyle fashion brand GUESS joined the Pride celebrations in West Hollywood yesterday with their very own float featured in the annual WeHo Pride Parade lineup. Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause led the festivities from atop the float accompanied by Dancing with the Stars’ Ezra Sosa both dressed in the brand’s latest looks.

Iconic lifestyle fashion brand GUESS joined the Pride celebrations in West Hollywood
Photo Credit: Courtesy of GUESS
Iconic lifestyle fashion brand GUESS joined the Pride celebrations in West Hollywood
Photo Credit: Courtesy of GUESS

Max Minghella arriving at the ‘Good Morning America’ show studios in New York City on June 2, 2025.

Celebrities Outside 'Good Morning America' Show Studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Tate McRae was spotted wearing a Rodeo Handbag Mini in tan cowboy vegetable tanned lambskin, aged-silver hardware, while leaving the Hôtel Lutetia in Paris and a Le City Bag Large in volcanic rock Arena Storico lambskin, brass hardware in New York. The Balenciaga Rodeo Hand Bag and Le City Bag are now available in stores worldwide and on balenciaga.com in different sizes and colors. 

New York premiere of 'The Phoenician Scheme' - After Party
Celeb Snaps: Marcello Hernandez, Benicio Del Toro, Garrett Hedlund, Timothy Olyphant, more
Instahottie 05252025
Chris Meyer: Instagram Hottie Update
Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi step out and greet fans on the way to dinner in Paris
Photo Credit: Nassou.fr / BACKGRID
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 1, 2025
Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Sam Hunt performs during Locked Up Tour at Hard Rock Live held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 1, 2025.

Performances At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Photo Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody at the Netflix FYSEE LA – ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 1 ATAS (Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) Event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on June 1, 2025 in Miracle Mile, Los Angeles. on June 1, 2025.

Photo Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Audra McDonald in the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards-Press Room on June 1, 2025.

69th Annual Drama Desk Awards-Press Room
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Darren Criss in the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards-Press Room on June 1, 2025.

69th Annual Drama Desk Awards-Press Room
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Paris season three photocall of 'And Just Like That…'
Celeb Snaps: Cynthia Nixon, Nicole Ari Parker, Venus Williams, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Sarita Choudhury more
2025 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Celeb Snaps: Benson Boone, Dylan Efron, Shaboozey, Renee Rapp, and more
