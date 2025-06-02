Pedro Pascal, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande and more celebs sign an open letter supporting federal funding for LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention

A-list celebrities, including Pedro Pascal, Ariana Grande, and Jamie Lee Curtis, have signed an open letter advocating to protect federal funding for LGBTQ+ suicide prevention services.

The letter, released during Pride month in partnership with The Trevor Project, features other major stars like Dua Lipa, Daniel Radcliffe, Troye Sivan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Nathan Lane.

“As artists, creators, and public figures, our platforms come with responsibility,” the letter reads. “And today, that responsibility is clear: we must speak out to protect the mental health and lives of LGBTQ+ youth. We will not stay silent.”

Sabrina Carpenter

The letter responds to reports about potentially cutting funding for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s specialized LGBTQ+ youth services. Since launching in 2022, the lifeline has helped over 14 million people. Statistics show LGBTQ+ individuals face about four times higher risk of suicide compared to others.

“This is about people, not politics,” the letter reads. “At a time of deep division, let this be something we as people can all agree on: no young person should be left without help in their darkest moment. Stripping away this lifeline leaves LGBTQ+ youth with the message that their lives are not worth saving. We refuse to accept that message.”

Photo Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

The celebrities are urging both the administration and Congress to ensure funding protection in the 2026 budget.

“You may be hurting,” the letter reads. “You may be scared. You may feel like no one hears you – but we do. We will keep showing up and speaking out. We will not stop fighting for you.”

The three lead signers – Pascal, Grande, and Curtis – have consistently supported LGBTQ+ rights and have LGBTQ+ family members. Pascal, who has a trans sister, recently slammed JK Rowling as a “heinous loser” over her anti-trans comments.

Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

More celebs continue joining the letter’s growing list of supporters, including Diplo, Sarah Paulson, and Cara Delevingne.

Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black commented: “I am deeply grateful to the influential voices in entertainment who are speaking out and reminding the public that suicide prevention is about people – not politics.