Pedro Pascal puts ‘heinous loser’ J.K. Rowling on blast for celebrating UK trans ruling

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Pedro Pascal is slamming J.K. Rowling after she shared a controversial post celebrating the UK’s Supreme Court ruling about transgender women. The actor branded the Harry Potter author a “heinous loser” as he took to the comments section of a recent Instagram post that called for a boycott of the fantasy franchise and everything under its IP. [Page Six]

Demi Moore is People’s Most Beautiful Person for 2025. [Celebitchy]

You can rent “Gary’s” villa from season 3 of The White Lotus for just $13,650 a night! [omg blog]

The chilling nonchalance of Tracee Ellis Ross is the highlight of Black Mirror Season 7. [Pajiba]

Linda Evangelista graces Harper’s Bazaar with her presence. [Go Fug Yourself]

George Santos was sentenced to seven years in prison. [Boy Culture]

Luigi Mangione pleaded not guilty Friday to a federal murder charge in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as prosecutors formally declared their intent to seek the death penalty and the judge warned the Justice Department to stop making public comments that could spoil the case. [AP News]

During the final stop of K-pop boy band Just B’s Just Odd World Tour, Bain shared that he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, making him one of the first-ever active K-pop idols to come out as gay publicly. [E! Online]

Teddi Mellencamp shares a very positive update on her cancer battle. [Reality Tea]

Jeremy Renner recalls seeing his left eye with his right eye. [People]

Penn Badgley finally dishes on dating his Gossip Girl co-star, Blake Lively. [Page Six]

Sorry, Martin Scorsese, but the Kool-Aid series is happening without you. [Vulture]

12 batshit crazy things that Nancy Mace has done in her anti-transgender attention grab. [Advocate]

Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente has had a leg amputated amid “severe infection.” [Out Magazine]

Shannon Sharpe will almost certainly not be returning to ESPN’s First Take next week. With rape allegations, a $50 million lawsuit, and a derailed multimillion-dollar settlement surrounding the NFL Hall of Farmer, the Jimmy Pitaro-run cable sports outlet has decided to bench Sharpe from his regular Monday and Tuesday slot. [Deadline]

Please stop reporting on everything Megyn Kelly says. [The Wrap]

Justin Bieber says he won’t be bullied out of Los Angeles by the paparazzi. [Us Weekly]

Brandi Glanville was hospitalized with another health setback as she battles a mysterious facial parasite. [Page Six]

TIKTOK NIBBLE

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey jam to “Xanadu.”