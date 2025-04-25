Pedro Pascal puts ‘heinous loser’ J.K. Rowling on blast for celebrating UK trans ruling

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
Pedro Pascal is slamming J.K. Rowling after she shared a controversial post celebrating the UK’s Supreme Court ruling about transgender women. The actor branded the Harry Potter author a “heinous loser” as he took to the comments section of a recent Instagram post that called for a boycott of the fantasy franchise and everything under its IP. [Page Six]
Demi Moore is People’s Most Beautiful Person for 2025. [Celebitchy]
You can rent “Gary’s” villa from season 3 of The White Lotus for just $13,650 a night! [omg blog]
The chilling nonchalance of Tracee Ellis Ross is the highlight of Black Mirror Season 7. [Pajiba]
Linda Evangelista graces Harper’s Bazaar with her presence. [Go Fug Yourself]
George Santos was sentenced to seven years in prison. [Boy Culture]
Luigi Mangione pleaded not guilty Friday to a federal murder charge in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as prosecutors formally declared their intent to seek the death penalty and the judge warned the Justice Department to stop making public comments that could spoil the case. [AP News]
During the final stop of K-pop boy band Just B’s Just Odd World Tour, Bain shared that he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, making him one of the first-ever active K-pop idols to come out as gay publicly. [E! Online]
Teddi Mellencamp shares a very positive update on her cancer battle. [Reality Tea]
Jeremy Renner recalls seeing his left eye with his right eye. [People]
Penn Badgley finally dishes on dating his Gossip Girl co-star, Blake Lively. [Page Six]
Sorry, Martin Scorsese, but the Kool-Aid series is happening without you. [Vulture]
12 batshit crazy things that Nancy Mace has done in her anti-transgender attention grab. [Advocate]
Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente has had a leg amputated amid “severe infection.” [Out Magazine]
Shannon Sharpe will almost certainly not be returning to ESPN’s First Take next week. With rape allegations, a $50 million lawsuit, and a derailed multimillion-dollar settlement surrounding the NFL Hall of Farmer, the Jimmy Pitaro-run cable sports outlet has decided to bench Sharpe from his regular Monday and Tuesday slot. [Deadline]
Please stop reporting on everything Megyn Kelly says. [The Wrap]
Justin Bieber says he won’t be bullied out of Los Angeles by the paparazzi. [Us Weekly]
Brandi Glanville was hospitalized with another health setback as she battles a mysterious facial parasite. [Page Six]
TIKTOK NIBBLE
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey jam to “Xanadu.”
LINK LOVE
HOT DEALS
- Save 30% on Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Variety Pack – Milk, Dark, Nougat, Caramel, Hazelnut, Almond & Sea Salt – 6 Individually Packed Bars! THis is Socialite Life’s FAVORITE chocolate. [Amazon]
- Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker. With 2 brew styles: Classic or Rich, each brew is flavorful and never bitter with custom brew strengths. [Walmart]
- Save $95 on the Arc’teryx women’s Thorium Hoody. Made for cold, dry conditions, this Arc’teryx hoodie delivers serious warmth. A combo of 750-fill-power grey goose down and synthetic Coreloft™ keeps you cozy and dry. [REI]
- Save 30% (using the FRIEND promo code) on the Fiesta Classic Rim 12 Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service For 4. [Macy’s]
- Save 30% on the JBL Go 4 Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, Big Pro Sound with Punchy bass, 7-Hour Built-in Battery, Made in Part with Recycled Materials (Black). [Woot]
- Save 20% on the Silicone Luggage Tag with name ID card. Perfect to quickly spot your luggage! [Amazon]
- Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum. The best cleaning performance of any upright detangling vacuum.1 The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra deep cleans your whole home- and your pet. The vacuum tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents. [Target]
- A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Walmart]
