Celeb Snaps: Michelle Pfeiffer, Chappell Roan, Hugh Jackman, Olivia Rodrigo, and more

Sam Trammell and girlfriend Emmanuelle Chriqui at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Lionsgate’s ‘Mob Cops’ held at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on April 23, 2025.
Stephen Huszar and Katie Cassidy at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Lionsgate’s ‘Mob Cops’ held at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on April 23, 2025.
Leah Branson and Emile Hirsch at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Lionsgate’s ‘Mob Cops’ held at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on April 23, 2025.
Lea Michele at the New York Broadway opening night of new Bobby Darin musical ‘Just in Time’ at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 24, 2025.
Mariska Hargitay at the New York Broadway opening night of new Bobby Darin musical ‘Just in Time’ at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 24, 2025.
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke at the New York Broadway opening night of new Bobby Darin musical ‘Just in Time’ at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 24, 2025.
Sarah Michelle Gellar at the ‘Today’ show to talk about reboots on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ in New York City on April 23, 2025.
Demi Moore at the Time100 Summit at the Jazz at Lincoln Centre in New York City on April 24, 2025.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Jazz at Lincoln Centre in New York City on April 24, 2025.
Ryan Reynolds at the Time100 Summit at the Jazz at Lincoln Centre in New York City on April 24, 2025.
Sean Young at the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival opening night screening of the 45th Anniversary presentation of ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ in Los Angeles, CA on April 24, 2025.
Kendall Jenner seen on set during a photoshoot for L Oreal in Paris on April 25, 2025.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan at the 8th Canneseries International Festival – ‘The Walking Dead’ photocall at the Plage Du Majestic on April 25, 2025.
Busy Philipps at the 2025 Planned Parenthood Gala in New York City.
Lily Allen at the 2025 Planned Parenthood Gala in New York City.
Debbie Harry at the 2025 Planned Parenthood Gala in New York City.
Olivia Rodrigo wore a Gucci Pre Fall 2025 white viscose silk cady gown with Horsebit detail and side slit at the 2025 Planned Parenthood New York Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 24, 2025 in New York City.
Hugh Jackman arrives at ‘CBS Mornings’ to talk about Global Citizen in New York on April 24, 2025.
Tyra Banks at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on April 25, 2025.
Selma Blair and Betsey Johnson at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on April 25, 2025.
Chappell Roan at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on April 25, 2025.
Dakota Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning at the TCM ceremony honoring Michelle Pfeiffer with Hand and Footprint Ceremony as part of the TCM Classic Film Festival held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California on April 25, 2025.
TCM ceremony honoring Michelle Pfeiffer with Hand and Footprint Ceremony as part of the TCM Classic Film Festival held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California on April 25, 2025. Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
