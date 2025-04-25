Celeb Snaps: Michelle Pfeiffer, Chappell Roan, Hugh Jackman, Olivia Rodrigo, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Sam Trammell and girlfriend Emmanuelle Chriqui at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Lionsgate’s ‘Mob Cops’ held at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on April 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Stephen Huszar and Katie Cassidy at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Lionsgate’s ‘Mob Cops’ held at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on April 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Leah Branson and Emile Hirsch at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Lionsgate’s ‘Mob Cops’ held at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on April 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Lea Michele at the New York Broadway opening night of new Bobby Darin musical ‘Just in Time’ at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: M10s/TheNews2/Cover Images

Mariska Hargitay at the New York Broadway opening night of new Bobby Darin musical ‘Just in Time’ at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: M10s/TheNews2/Cover Images

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke at the New York Broadway opening night of new Bobby Darin musical ‘Just in Time’ at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: M10s/TheNews2/Cover Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar at the ‘Today’ show to talk about reboots on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ in New York City on April 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Three-time Latin GRAMMY-winner David Bisbal joins the Alzheimer’s Association ‘Music Moments’ awareness campaign. Bisbal recorded a powerful rendition of his song ‘Mi Princesa’ which holds a special place in his heart because both his father and aunt, who are living with Alzheimer’s disease, have always loved it.

Photo courtesy: Alzheimer’s Association

Demi Moore at the Time100 Summit at the Jazz at Lincoln Centre in New York City on April 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Jazz at Lincoln Centre in New York City on April 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Ryan Reynolds at the Time100 Summit at the Jazz at Lincoln Centre in New York City on April 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Sean Young at the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival opening night screening of the 45th Anniversary presentation of ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ in Los Angeles, CA on April 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Photo Credit: New Chapter

Kendall Jenner seen on set during a photoshoot for L Oreal in Paris on April 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Starface Photo/Cover Images

Jeffrey Dean Morgan at the 8th Canneseries International Festival – ‘The Walking Dead’ photocall at the Plage Du Majestic on April 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Starface Photo/Cover Images

Busy Philipps at the 2025 Planned Parenthood Gala in New York City.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Lily Allen at the 2025 Planned Parenthood Gala in New York City.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Debbie Harry at the 2025 Planned Parenthood Gala in New York City.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Olivia Rodrigo wore a Gucci Pre Fall 2025 white viscose silk cady gown with Horsebit detail and side slit at the 2025 Planned Parenthood New York Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 24, 2025 in New York City.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Hugh Jackman arrives at ‘CBS Mornings’ to talk about Global Citizen in New York on April 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Tyra Banks at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on April 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Selma Blair and Betsey Johnson at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on April 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Chappell Roan at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on April 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Dakota Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning at the TCM ceremony honoring Michelle Pfeiffer with Hand and Footprint Ceremony as part of the TCM Classic Film Festival held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California on April 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images