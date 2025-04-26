Virginia Giuffre, who accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, dies by suicide at 41

Virginia Giuffre, a prominent voice in exposing Jeffrey Epstein‘s sex-trafficking ring and the woman who reached a confidential settlement with Prince Andrew in 2022 over sexual abuse allegations, has died by suicide. She was 41.

According to the Associated Press, law enforcement from the Western Australia Police Force responded to a call at approximately 9:50 p.m. local time Friday, discovering an unresponsive woman at a residence in Neergabby.

Despite immediate first aid attempts, she could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

While an investigation continues, police have indicated that the circumstances appear to be clear-cut.

Her family released a statement to People magazine saying, “[She] lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily.”

The statement continued, “It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others. There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels.”

Just weeks ago, on March 30, Giuffre posted about facing death from renal failure following a bus accident. She later made headlines by accusing her husband, Robert, of physical abuse in statements to People magazine.

When contacted by People, her husband’s attorney responded via email, “Unfortunately, as the issues you raise are before the Courts in Australia both he and anyone associated with the case including Ms Giuffre or her agents are prohibited from discussing or utilizing the media. Therefore, there is no comment.”

Giuffre had revealed she was recruited to work for Epstein at age 16, alleging that both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell coerced her into sexual activities with Epstein and others until she escaped in 2002.

She had accused Prince Andrew of misconduct, which he has consistently denied. In a 2019 BBC interview, he stated, “I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever. It just never happened.”

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in child sex trafficking. Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges, with officials ruling it a suicide despite ongoing questions about the circumstances.

Following Maxwell’s sentencing, Giuffre had expressed optimism, stating “others… be held accountable. I have faith that they will be.”

Prior to her death, Giuffre established Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting SA survivors.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.