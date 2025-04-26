Eye Candy

Wil Traval, David Hernandez, Cody Fern, Heath Thorpe, and more Insta Snaps

Miu von Furstenberg
1 Min Read

In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.

This week, we have Wil Traval, David Hernandez, Cody Fern, Heath Thorpe, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Sam Slater enjoys a meal.

Read

Celeb Snaps: Michelle Pfeiffer, Chappell Roan, Hugh Jackman, Olivia Rodrigo, and more
Pedro Pascal puts ‘heinous loser’ J.K. Rowling on blast for celebrating UK trans ruling
Quick Drag: Sam Star Celebrates Her Mothers

Sam Salter is wet.

Horacio Gutierrez Jr. parks it.

An Anthony Keyvan photo dump.

Matt Rogers hit up Coachella.

Alexander Torres jams.

Casey Garvin unbuttoned.

Hello, Jesus Luz.

Good day, Alan Ritchson.

Patrick Callahan is enjoying his time in Puerto Rico.

Alton Mason for Pucci.

Tommy DiDario‘s morning.

Heath Thorpe is ready for some R&R.

Cody Fern is back with some selfies.

A David Hernandez hammock selfie.

Wil Traval leans.

LINK LOVE

Ralph Lauren Fall 2025 Collection Runway ShowJacob ElordiBill Hader
People Think Anne Hathaway May Have Gotten Some Cosmetic Work on Her Face (Celebitchy)OMG, He’s Naked: Jacob Elordi in ‘Oh, Canada’ (omg blog)‘SNL’ Alum Bill Hader Set to Drink the Kool-Aid (Pajiba)
Eva LongoriaWalton GogginsSam Nivola
The Widow Longoria Returns (Go Fug Yourself)Walton Goggins Covers CULTURED (Boy Culture)Sam Nivola Covers VMAN (Kenneth in the 212)

HOT DEALS

Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Variety Pack
  • Save 30% on Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Variety Pack – Milk, Dark, Nougat, Caramel, Hazelnut, Almond & Sea Salt – 6 Individually Packed Bars! THis is Socialite Life’s FAVORITE chocolate. [Amazon]
  • Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker. With 2 brew styles: Classic or Rich, each brew is flavorful and never bitter with custom brew strengths. [Walmart]
  • Save $95 on the Arc’teryx women’s Thorium Hoody. Made for cold, dry conditions, this Arc’teryx hoodie delivers serious warmth. A combo of 750-fill-power grey goose down and synthetic Coreloft™ keeps you cozy and dry. [REI]
  • Save 30% (using the FRIEND promo code) on the Fiesta Classic Rim 12 Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service For 4. [Macy’s]
  • Save 30% on the JBL Go 4 Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, Big Pro Sound with Punchy bass, 7-Hour Built-in Battery, Made in Part with Recycled Materials (Black). [Woot]
  • Save 20% on the Silicone Luggage Tag with name ID card. Perfect to quickly spot your luggage! [Amazon]
  • Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum. The best cleaning performance of any upright detangling vacuum.1 The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra deep cleans your whole home- and your pet. The vacuum tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents. [Target]
  • A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Walmart]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Male Model Monday: Juan Betancourt, Damian Marquis Baugh, Owen Lindberg, and moreMale Model Monday: Juan Betancourt, Damian Marquis Baugh, Owen Lindberg, and more
Pete Hegseth is installing a makeup studio at the Pentagon. You be you, bro.Pete Hegseth is installing a makeup studio at the Pentagon. You be you, bro.
Alan Ritchson, Sam Asghari, Tommy Didario, Mark Consuelos, and more Insta SnapsAlan Ritchson, Sam Asghari, Tommy Didario, Mark Consuelos, and more Insta Snaps
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Virginia Giuffre Virginia Giuffre, who accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, dies by suicide at 41

READ MORE