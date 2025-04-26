Wil Traval, David Hernandez, Cody Fern, Heath Thorpe, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.
This week, we have Wil Traval, David Hernandez, Cody Fern, Heath Thorpe, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Sam Slater enjoys a meal.
Sam Salter is wet.
Horacio Gutierrez Jr. parks it.
An Anthony Keyvan photo dump.
Matt Rogers hit up Coachella.
Alexander Torres jams.
Casey Garvin unbuttoned.
Hello, Jesus Luz.
Good day, Alan Ritchson.
Patrick Callahan is enjoying his time in Puerto Rico.
Alton Mason for Pucci.
Tommy DiDario‘s morning.
Heath Thorpe is ready for some R&R.
Cody Fern is back with some selfies.
A David Hernandez hammock selfie.
Wil Traval leans.
