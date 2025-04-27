The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Miguel Angel Silvestre, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stefano Tsitsipas, and more

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Miguel Angel Silvestre, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stefano Tsitsipas, and more!
These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.
Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.
Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!
Demi Moore in Zac Posen x Kim Jones at the TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2025 at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 24, 2025.
Diego Luna looks very suave with a tone-on-tone look at the TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2025 at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 24, 2025.
Serena Williams in Stella McCartney at the TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2025 at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 24, 2025.
Adrien Brody in Louis Vuitton at the TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2025 at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 24, 2025.
Blake Lively in Zuhair Murad at the TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2025 at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 24, 2025.
Scarlett Johansson in Tom Ford at the TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2025 at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 24, 2025.
Stefano Tsitsipas in Pedro del Hierro with Paula Badosa at the Laureus World Sport Awards at Palacio De Cibeles in Madrid, Spain on April 20, 2025.
Simu Liu in Emporio Armani at the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Thom Browne at the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.
Miguel Angel Silvestre wearing Giorgio Armani at the Madrid premiere of Carlos Alcaraz’s Netflix documentary series ‘Carlos Alcaraz: My Way’ on April 22, 2025.
LINK LOVE
|People Think Anne Hathaway May Have Gotten Some Cosmetic Work on Her Face (Celebitchy)
|OMG, He’s Naked: Jacob Elordi in ‘Oh, Canada’ (omg blog)
|‘SNL’ Alum Bill Hader Set to Drink the Kool-Aid (Pajiba)
|The Widow Longoria Returns (Go Fug Yourself)
|Walton Goggins Covers CULTURED (Boy Culture)
|Sam Nivola Covers VMAN (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Save 30% on Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Variety Pack – Milk, Dark, Nougat, Caramel, Hazelnut, Almond & Sea Salt – 6 Individually Packed Bars! THis is Socialite Life’s FAVORITE chocolate. [Amazon]
- Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker. With 2 brew styles: Classic or Rich, each brew is flavorful and never bitter with custom brew strengths. [Walmart]
- Save $95 on the Arc’teryx women’s Thorium Hoody. Made for cold, dry conditions, this Arc’teryx hoodie delivers serious warmth. A combo of 750-fill-power grey goose down and synthetic Coreloft™ keeps you cozy and dry. [REI]
- Save 30% (using the FRIEND promo code) on the Fiesta Classic Rim 12 Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service For 4. [Macy’s]
- Save 30% on the JBL Go 4 Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, Big Pro Sound with Punchy bass, 7-Hour Built-in Battery, Made in Part with Recycled Materials (Black). [Woot]
- Save 20% on the Silicone Luggage Tag with name ID card. Perfect to quickly spot your luggage! [Amazon]
- Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum. The best cleaning performance of any upright detangling vacuum.1 The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra deep cleans your whole home- and your pet. The vacuum tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents. [Target]
- A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Walmart]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.