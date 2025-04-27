The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Miguel Angel Silvestre, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stefano Tsitsipas, and more

Are you curious to know who rocked the fashion scene this past week? Prepare for some serious style inspiration as we unveil the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week! We’ve got Miguel Angel Silvestre, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stefano Tsitsipas, and more!

These stars have set the fashion bar high, from red carpets to casual outings.

Get ready to be dazzled by their stylish outfits and flawless fashion sense! Now is the perfect moment to take notes and infuse your wardrobe with celebrity glamour.

Find out who made the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week list (featured in no particular order)!

Demi Moore in Zac Posen x Kim Jones at the TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2025 at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Diego Luna looks very suave with a tone-on-tone look at the TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2025 at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Serena Williams in Stella McCartney at the TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2025 at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Adrien Brody in Louis Vuitton at the TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2025 at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Blake Lively in Zuhair Murad at the TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2025 at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages

Scarlett Johansson in Tom Ford at the TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2025 at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Stefano Tsitsipas in Pedro del Hierro with Paula Badosa at the Laureus World Sport Awards at Palacio De Cibeles in Madrid, Spain on April 20, 2025.

Photo Credit: David/Cordon Press/INSTARimages



Simu Liu in Emporio Armani at the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Thom Browne at the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Miguel Angel Silvestre wearing Giorgio Armani at the Madrid premiere of Carlos Alcaraz’s Netflix documentary series ‘Carlos Alcaraz: My Way’ on April 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: DyD Fotografos/Future Image/Cover Images

