Celeb Snaps: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Anne Hathaway, Adam Driver, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend Universal Fan Fest Nights Opening Night Event at Universal Studios Hollywood at Universal CityWalk on April 25, 2025 in Universal City, California.

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

LeVar Burton attends Universal Fan Fest Nights Opening Night Event at Universal Studios Hollywood at Universal CityWalk on April 25, 2025 in Universal City, California.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

Wil Wheaton and LeVar Burton attend Universal Fan Fest Nights Opening Night Event at Universal Studios Hollywood at Universal CityWalk on April 25, 2025 in Universal City, California.

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

Michelle Hurd, Wil Wheaton, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, LeVar Burton, Eugene Cordero, Nana Visitor, Mica Burton, Tawny Newsome and Jerry O’Connell attend Universal Fan Fest Nights Opening Night Event at Universal Studios Hollywood at Universal CityWalk on April 25, 2025 in Universal City, California.

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

Jeffrey Dean Morgan with his wife Hilarie Burton and children Gus Dean Morgan and George Virginia Morgan arrive at the 8th Canneseries International Festival pink carpet on April 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Actress Eva Longoria attends the Honorifc Platino Awards in Madrid, Spain on April 26, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cordon Press/INSTARimages

Kristin Cavallari steps out in style for the debut of Country Bandit, presented by Bulleit Whiskey, at 21 Arrows Ranch during Stagecoach weekend.

Photo Credit: Amanda Thompson

Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas attend the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Francis Ford Coppola at the Dolby Theatre on April 26, 2025, in Hollywood, California.

Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for AFI

Spike Lee attends the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Francis Ford Coppola at the Dolby Theatre on April 26, 2025, in Hollywood, California.

Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for AFI

Elle Fanning attends the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Francis Ford Coppola at the Dolby Theatre on April 26, 2025, in Hollywood, California.

Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for AFI

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino attend the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Francis Ford Coppola at the Dolby Theatre on April 26, 2025, in Hollywood, California.

Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for AFI

Jack Black attends the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Francis Ford Coppola at the Dolby Theatre on April 26, 2025, in Hollywood, California.

Photo by Jay L. Clendenin / Shutterstock For AFI

Harrison Ford and Andy Garcia attend the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Francis Ford Coppola at the Dolby Theatre on April 26, 2025, in Hollywood, California.

Photo by Jay L. Clendenin / Shutterstock For AFI

Adam Driver attends the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Francis Ford Coppola at the Dolby Theatre on April 26, 2025, in Hollywood, California.

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for AFI

Bella Hadid arrives at Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday party celebration in New York City on April 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman arrive at Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday party celebration in New York City on April 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid sparked engagement rumors at her 30th birthday party as she was spotted with a ring on THAT finger on April 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages