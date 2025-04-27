5 Amazon deals you can’t miss from Dell, Ninja, Nori, and more

Calling all bargain hunters, deal diggers, and price slashers! Are you ready to embark on a thrilling adventure into the world of Amazon savings? Look no further because here at Socialite Life, we’re your one-stop shop for unearthing the hottest weekly deals the retail giant offers.

Every week, we meticulously scour the vast Amazon landscape, sifting through mountains of products to bring you the crème de la crème of discounted gems. From techie treasures to fashion finds, homeware heroes to kitchen must-haves, your shopping cart will overflow with incredible savings before you can say, “Alexa, add to cart!”

Join us each week as we unveil the latest and most incredible Amazon deals, helping you transform your shopping sprees into strategic savings sprees.

Check out this week’s Featured Amazon Deals

Sale Nori Press Travel Steam Iron - Handheld Iron With Optional Steam Feature - No Ironing Board Required - Easy to Use w/ 6 Fabric Settings - Removes Wrinkles - Mothers Day Gifts for Mom - Navy No Ironing Board Required: At just 1.4 pounds and 14 Inches in length - Nori's compact Steamer Iron takes up minimal space and provides the best steaming and...

Quick & Easy to Use: Cut ironing time in half by ironing both sides of any garment at the same time. The Nori Press quickly reaches its highest temperature in...

3-in-1 Steam Iron: Iron, press, and steam with the Nori Press. With a built in steamer, you can steam your clothes for up to 10 minutes. Meet your new go-to...

Sale Ninja Blender, Mega Kitchen System, 1500W, 4 Functions for Smoothies, Processing, Dough, Drinks & More, with 72 Blender Pitcher, 64 Processor Bowl, 2 Nutri Cups + Lids, Black, BL770 POWERFUL CRUSHING: The 72-oz. Total Crushing Pitcher pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies with a powerful 2-plus horsepower...

FOOD PROCESSING: 8-cup food processor bowl provides perfect, even chopping and makes up to 2 pounds of dough in just 30 seconds.

4 VERSATILE FUNCTIONS: All 4 functions – Blend, Mix, Crush, and Single-Serve – utilize 1500 watts of performance power to truly customize your drink-making...

Sale Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV with Alexa Voice Remote Enhanced, stream live TV without cable Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.

Press and ask Alexa to easily find, launch, and control your content, or check the weather, sports scores, and more.

Sale Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, Powerful Hair Dryer Brush & Multi-Styler with Auto-Wrap Curlers, Paddle Brush, Oval Brush, Concentrator Attachment, Stone MULTI-STYLING TOOL: Rotate the powerful hair dryer and transform it into a versatile multi-styler.

CURL, VOLUMIZE, SMOOTH, & DRY: The versatile stylers attach to the styling wand & hair dryer and give you the power to explore styles for any hair type.

NO HEAT DAMAGE: Giving you fast drying while maintaining low heat, measuring & regulating temperatures 1,000x per second to ensure consistent air temperature....

Plus, one thing we love (That Might Not Be on Sale)

Sale Mars M&M'S, SNICKERS, 3 MUSKETEERS, SKITTLES & STARBURST Variety Pack Full Size Bulk Candy Assortment, 56.11 oz, 30 Count Contains one (1) 30-count box of full-sized, individually wrapped Chocolate & Chewy Candy: (8) SNICKERS Milk Chocolate Bars, (6) M&M'S Peanut Chocolate Candy,...

Perfect combination of fruit chewy candy featuring assorted flavors of strawberry, lemon, orange, and more, and chocolate candy featuring milk chocolate,...

Individually wrapped candy variety pack makes a perfect addition to concession stands, fundraisers, or gift basket

HOT DEALS Save 30% on Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Variety Pack – Milk, Dark, Nougat, Caramel, Hazelnut, Almond & Sea Salt – 6 Individually Packed Bars! THis is Socialite Life’s FAVORITE chocolate. [Amazon]

Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker. With 2 brew styles: Classic or Rich, each brew is flavorful and never bitter with custom brew strengths. [Walmart]

Save $95 on the Arc’teryx women’s Thorium Hoody. Made for cold, dry conditions, this Arc’teryx hoodie delivers serious warmth. A combo of 750-fill-power grey goose down and synthetic Coreloft™ keeps you cozy and dry. [REI]

Save 30% (using the FRIEND promo code) on the Fiesta Classic Rim 12 Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service For 4. [Macy’s]

Save 30% on the JBL Go 4 Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, Big Pro Sound with Punchy bass, 7-Hour Built-in Battery, Made in Part with Recycled Materials (Black). [Woot]

Save 20% on the Silicone Luggage Tag with name ID card. Perfect to quickly spot your luggage! [Amazon]

Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum. The best cleaning performance of any upright detangling vacuum.1 The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra deep cleans your whole home- and your pet. The vacuum tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents. [Target]

A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Walmart] Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

