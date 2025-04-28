Male Model Monday: Christopher Lima, Kristian Wilkies, Franco Mazzei, and more

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Christopher Lima, Kristian Wilkies, Franco Mazzei, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Christian Houge saunas it.

Emilo Alcaraz is ready for some Buko.

Nicky J. White for Yummy.

Owen Lindberg for Coytoe Jocks.

Swiping with Caston Granger.

Michael Barker in black and white.

Christopher Lima is popsicle-ready.

Kornelijus Budrys is ripped.

Kirill Strunnikov in his undies.

Peter Mairhofer has unleashed the beast.

RJ King and his spray tan.

Franco Mazzei and a mirror.

In bed with Kristian Wilkies.

Christopher Lima takes a selfie.