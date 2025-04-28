YouTube video
Quick Drag: Raja and Raven Ruview RuPaul’s Drag Race Finale Fashions

Christine Fitzgerald
It seems that the fashions keep getting better season after season on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and the looks for season 17 were absolutely stellar.

Last week’s finale had the queens showcasing their finest grand finale eleganza, and Raja and Raven were ready to toot and boot the looks on the last “Fashion Photo Ruview” for the season.

From the returning queens’ glow-ups (despite what they said, I loved Lucky Starzzz space inspired look and Acacia Forgot looked beautiful) and the top 4’s crown-worthy ensembles (Lexi Love’s futuristic Victoria’s Secret angel was chef’s kiss), our favorite fashionistas have lots to say (until we see them in a few weeks for All Stars 10!)

Drag Queens Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova react to season 3 of the hit Netflix reality series Love on the Spectrum, in this new episode of I Like to Watch.

Watch on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81633002

About Netflix:
Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, with over 300 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

Drag Queens Trixie & Katya React to Love on the Spectrum Season 3 | I Like to Watch | Netflix
https://www.youtube.com/@stillwatchingnetflix

The search for true love continues as newcomers and returning favorites navigate the ups and downs of dating on the autism spectrum.

Drag Queens Trixie & Katya React to Love on the Spectrum Season 3 | I Like to Watch | Netflix

Watch as the Season 17 finalists react to the Grand Finale & find out who is named America’s Next Drag Superstar, presented by ViiV Healthcare! ⭐️

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 LIVE Finale Reaction w/ Jewels, Lexi, Onya, & Sam 👑✨

Guess who’s back in the house? 🤡 Bianca Del Rio joins Monét X Change at The Pit Stop to celebrate the Grand Finale of #DragRace Season 17! 👑

The Pit Stop S17 Grand Finale 🏁 Monét X Change & Bianca Del Rio Win It All! | RuPaul’s Drag Race

Michelle Visage sits down with Sam Star and chats about Season 17, memorable moments, and the iconic looks you loved on the runway.

Sam Star’s Whatcha Packin’ 🌌 | S17 TOP 4 | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17👠✨

Michelle Visage sits down with Onya Nurve and chats about Season 17, memorable moments, and the iconic looks you loved on the runway.

Onya Nurve’s Whatcha Packin’ 🗣️ | S17 TOP 4 | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 👠✨

Michelle Visage sits down with Lexi Love and chats about Season 17, memorable moments, and the iconic looks you loved on the runway.

Lexi Love’s Whatcha Packin’ 🛼 | S17 TOP 4 | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17👠✨

Michelle Visage sits down with Jewels Sparkles and chats about Season 17, memorable moments, and the iconic looks you loved on the runway.

Jewels Sparkles’ Whatcha Packin’ 💎 | S17 TOP 4 | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 👠✨

Soak it up! 🧽 Season 16 winner Nymphia Wind & Monét X Change recap Season 17 Episode 14 at The Pit Stop 👑

The Pit Stop S17 E14 🏁 Monét X Change & Nymphia Wind Soak It Up! | RuPaul’s Drag Race

Michelle Visage sits down with the latest eliminated queen and chats about Season 17, memorable moments, and the unworn fashion you didn’t see on the runway.

Whatcha Packin’ 💙 S17 E14 | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 👠✨

