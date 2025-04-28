Quick Drag: Raja and Raven Ruview RuPaul’s Drag Race Finale Fashions

It seems that the fashions keep getting better season after season on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and the looks for season 17 were absolutely stellar.

Last week’s finale had the queens showcasing their finest grand finale eleganza, and Raja and Raven were ready to toot and boot the looks on the last “Fashion Photo Ruview” for the season.

From the returning queens’ glow-ups (despite what they said, I loved Lucky Starzzz space inspired look and Acacia Forgot looked beautiful) and the top 4’s crown-worthy ensembles (Lexi Love’s futuristic Victoria’s Secret angel was chef’s kiss), our favorite fashionistas have lots to say (until we see them in a few weeks for All Stars 10!)