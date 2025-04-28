RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente dies at 41 following a severe infection

RuPaul’s Drag Race sensation Jiggly Caliente has passed away at age 44, according to a family announcement.
Caliente – born Bianca Castro – had recently experienced major health complications, including the amputation of her right leg.
Her family shared this statement on Sunday:
“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arebejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente.
“Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.
“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.
“She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.
“Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.
“She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.
“In Loving Memory of Bianca Castro-Arebejo (Jiggly Caliente)
November 29, 1980 – April 27, 2025.”
Just days ago, Caliente’s family revealed that the star had been hospitalized with a severe infection that led to the removal of most of her right leg.
Caliente shot to stardom on season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2011. Her breakthrough led to an acting career, including a memorable role in Broad City‘s second season finale. Recently, she co-hosted Translation, making history as part of the first all-trans cast hosting a major network talk show, and served as a judge on Drag Race Philippines.
In 2016, Caliente came out publicly as transgender.
