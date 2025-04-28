Author claims Elon Musk may have more than 100 kids

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
Tesla billionaire Elon Musk should begin considering baby names—preferably ones without random numbers. In a recent podcast, a writer from The Atlantic proposed that the father of 14 could potentially be the biological father of over 100 children. [The Wrap]
Sebastian Stan: Immigrants are more patriotic than natural-born Americans. [Celebitchy]
Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman could be subpoenaed in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal battle. [omg blog]
Chappell Roan lent the Daily Front Row Awards some legitimacy. [Go Fug Yourself]
RHOC’s Shannon Beador gives Tamra Judge friendship update. [Reality Tea]
RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley filed for divorce from husband PK Kemsley on April 25, just one day after PK was spotted on a PDA-packed date with Shana Wall. The spouses announced their separation in May 2024. [Vulture]
A suspect in Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery dies weeks prior to the trial. [TMZ]
Tom Holland joins Zendaya on the set of Euphoria during a break from filming their movie The Odyssey. [Just Jared]
The Cassie assault video will be shown during Sean Combs‘s trial. [Vulture]
Rosie O’Donnell is not just pals with Lyle Menendez; it seems she’s a close confidante of his. She says the pair talks every few days. [TMZ]
LINK LOVE
|People Think Anne Hathaway May Have Gotten Some Cosmetic Work on Her Face (Celebitchy)
|OMG, He’s Naked: Jacob Elordi in ‘Oh, Canada’ (omg blog)
|‘SNL’ Alum Bill Hader Set to Drink the Kool-Aid (Pajiba)
|The Widow Longoria Returns (Go Fug Yourself)
|Walton Goggins Covers CULTURED (Boy Culture)
|Sam Nivola Covers VMAN (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Save 30% on Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Variety Pack – Milk, Dark, Nougat, Caramel, Hazelnut, Almond & Sea Salt – 6 Individually Packed Bars! THis is Socialite Life’s FAVORITE chocolate. [Amazon]
- Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker. With 2 brew styles: Classic or Rich, each brew is flavorful and never bitter with custom brew strengths. [Walmart]
- Save $95 on the Arc’teryx women’s Thorium Hoody. Made for cold, dry conditions, this Arc’teryx hoodie delivers serious warmth. A combo of 750-fill-power grey goose down and synthetic Coreloft™ keeps you cozy and dry. [REI]
- Save 30% (using the FRIEND promo code) on the Fiesta Classic Rim 12 Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service For 4. [Macy’s]
- Save 30% on the JBL Go 4 Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, Big Pro Sound with Punchy bass, 7-Hour Built-in Battery, Made in Part with Recycled Materials (Black). [Woot]
- Save 20% on the Silicone Luggage Tag with name ID card. Perfect to quickly spot your luggage! [Amazon]
- Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum. The best cleaning performance of any upright detangling vacuum.1 The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra deep cleans your whole home- and your pet. The vacuum tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents. [Target]
- A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Walmart]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.