Author claims Elon Musk may have more than 100 kids

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk should begin considering baby names—preferably ones without random numbers. In a recent podcast, a writer from The Atlantic proposed that the father of 14 could potentially be the biological father of over 100 children. [The Wrap]

Sebastian Stan: Immigrants are more patriotic than natural-born Americans. [Celebitchy]

Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman could be subpoenaed in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal battle. [omg blog]

Chappell Roan lent the Daily Front Row Awards some legitimacy. [Go Fug Yourself]

RHOC’s Shannon Beador gives Tamra Judge friendship update. [Reality Tea]

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley filed for divorce from husband PK Kemsley on April 25, just one day after PK was spotted on a PDA-packed date with Shana Wall. The spouses announced their separation in May 2024. [Vulture]

A suspect in Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery dies weeks prior to the trial. [TMZ]

Tom Holland joins Zendaya on the set of Euphoria during a break from filming their movie The Odyssey. [Just Jared]

The Cassie assault video will be shown during Sean Combs‘s trial. [Vulture]

Rosie O’Donnell is not just pals with Lyle Menendez; it seems she’s a close confidante of his. She says the pair talks every few days. [TMZ]