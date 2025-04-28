Democracy Watch: The Trump regime has deported a two-year-old US citizen “with no meaningful process,” Trump has the lowest 100-day approval rating in 80 years, and more news

Socialite Life is a lively celebrity and pop culture website that offers a daily dose of divas, drag queens, hot male celebrities, models, and all the latest celebrity news. Given that our democracy is currently in turmoil, we feel compelled to keep everyone informed about the chaotic situation the Trump administration is creating in this country.

The Trump regime has deported a two-year-old US citizen “with no meaningful process”, according to a federal judge, while in a different case the authorities deported the mother of a one-year-old girl, separating them indefinitely. Lawyers in the two cases, the first in Louisiana and the second in Florida, say their clients were arrested at routine check-ins at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices and were given virtually no opportunity to speak with them or family members. They are the latest examples of the White House cracking down on documented immigrants, including green card holders, and also even citizens who have the status by birth or naturalization. The unorthodox policy and the frequent avoidance of due process has brought about a clash with the judicial branch of the US government in a battle over the constitution. [The Guardian]

Donald Trump has the lowest 100-day job approval rating of any president in the past 80 years, with public pushback on many of his policies and extensive economic discontent, including broad fears of a recession, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll. Yet he still beats the Democrats in Congress in terms of trust to handle the nation’s main problems. Thirty-nine percent of respondents in this ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll said they approve of how Trump is handling his job as president, down 6 percentage points from February, while 55% said they disapprove. The previous low in approval for a president at or near 100 days in office, in polls dating to 1945, was Trump’s 42% in 2017. [ABC News]

Attorney General Pam Bondi promised on Friday to prosecute judicial members who cross the Trump administration. “What has happened to our judiciary is beyond me,” Bondi said. “The [judges] are deranged is all I can think of. I think some of these judges think that they are beyond and above the law. They are not, and we are sending a very strong message today … if you are harboring a fugitive… we will come after you and we will prosecute you. We will find you.” [Axios]

“Trump 2028” apparel is on sale at the Trump Organization’s online store. [NBC News]

A federal judge on Thursday blocked Donald Trump’s efforts to add a proof of citizenship requirement to the federal voter registration form, a change that voting rights advocates warned would have disenfranchised millions of voters. The president sought to unilaterally add the requirement in a 25 March executive orders. The Democratic party, as well as a slew of civil rights groups, challenged that order, arguing the president does not have the power to set the rules for federal elections. [The Guardian]

Democrats on Thursday were bracing for a sustained attack on their fundraising operation by Republicans, as President Donald Trump targets ActBlue. Trump plans to direct Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the major online donation platform for what the administration cast as “unlawful ‘straw donor’ and foreign contributions to American elections” in a presidential memorandum on Thursday. “President Trump is taking action to address malign actors and foreign nationals who seek to illegally influence American elections, undermining the integrity of our electoral process,” a fact sheet detailing the memo obtained by POLITICO states. “ActBlue has become notorious for its lax standards that enable unverified and fraudulent donations.” [Politico]

In a not so surprising move, Attorney General Pam Bondi revoked a policy that made journalists’ testimony and phone records largely off limits to investigators. [Politico]

In a startling escalation of the Trump regime’s assault on the judicial system, a county judge in Wisconsin was arrested on charges of obstructing immigration enforcement. The news of Judge Hannah Dugan’s arrest came Friday via a post on X from FBI Director Kash Patel, who said the FBI believes Dugan “intentionally misdirected federal agents” who were attempting to arrest a man named Eduardo Flores Ruiz, who was appearing in Dugan’s courtroom. Ruiz was arrested that day by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after ICE agents “chased down the perp on foot,” Patel wrote.

According to The New York Times, charging documents allege that Dugan confronted federal agents when they attempted to arrest Ruiz at her courthouse and subsequently led him out of the courtroom through a jury door. Dugan has since been charged with two felonies: obstruction and concealing an individual, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. In a hearing Friday, Dugan’s lawyer said, “Judge Dugan wholeheartedly regrets and protests her arrest. It was not made in the interest of public safety.” [Vanity Fair]

Organizers and the Kennedy Center have canceled a week’s worth of events celebrating LGBTQ+ rights for this summer’s World Pride festival in Washington, D.C., amid a shift in priorities and the ousting of leadership at one of the nation’s premier cultural institutions. Multiple artists and producers involved in the center’s Tapestry of Pride schedule, which had been planned for June 5 to 8, told The Associated Press that their events had been quietly canceled or moved to other venues. And in the wake of the cancellations, Washington’s Capital Pride Alliance has disassociated itself from the Kennedy Center. “We are a resilient community, and we have found other avenues to celebrate,” said June Crenshaw, deputy director of the alliance. “We are finding another path to the celebration … but the fact that we have to maneuver in this way is disappointing.” [AP News]

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy have sat down for a face-to-face talk in the opulent halls of a Vatican basilica to discuss a possible ceasefire, after which the US president accused his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, of not wanting to “stop the war”. The White House described Trump’s meeting with the Ukrainian leader before Pope Francis’s funeral as “very productive”, while Zelenskyy said on X that the talk with the US president was symbolic and had the “potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results”. [The Guardian]

How You Can Help Save Democracy

Join an Indivisible group in your area. The organization strives for an inclusive democracy where everyone has a voice and challenges and replaces right-wing political agendas. Through grassroots organizing, lobbying, media campaigns, and advocacy strategies, activists pressure elected officials to support progressive values.

Check out the new Indivisible Guide: “INDIVISIBLE: A PRACTICAL GUIDE TO DEMOCRACY ON THE BRINK” — Strategies, Tactics, & Tips For How Everyday Americans Can Fight Back Together Wherever We Live