Democracy Watch: The Supreme Court to hear arguments on Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship, deportation to Venezuela temporarily suspended by the Supreme Court, Elon Musk’s harem, and more

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it would hear arguments in a few weeks over President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship. The brief order by the justices was unsigned and gave no reasoning, as is typical in such emergency cases. However, the unusual move is a sign that the justices consider the matter significant enough to immediately hold oral argument on the government’s request to lift the nationwide pause on the policy. The justices announced they would defer any consideration of the temporary block on the policy until they heard oral arguments, which they set for May 15. [New York Times – Gifted]

After flying to El Salvador in search of a meeting with the Maryland resident who courts say was erroneously deported from the United States last month, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., shared a photo with Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The Maryland senator, who flew to the country on Wednesday, shared a photo on social media on Thursday evening of him sitting down with Abrego Garcia. “I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return,” Van Hollen said in the post. [ABC News]

The Supreme Court is ordering the Trump regime to pause the deportation of a group of Venezuelan migrants detained in Texas. The order states no deportations should occur “until further notice.” It comes after lawyers defending the detainees asked several federal courts for emergency injunctions to prevent their deportations to a prison in El Salvador. [ABC News]

The Pentagon will suspend every leaker who reveals that Pete Hegseth is complete buffoon! [Wonkette]

The acting commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service is being replaced after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent complained to President Trump that the latest leader of the agency had been installed without his knowledge and at the behest of billionaire Elon Musk, according to five people with knowledge of the change and the sensitive discussions that precipitated it. Mr. Bessent believed that Mr. Musk had done an end run around him to get Gary Shapley installed as the interim head of the I.R.S., even though the tax collection agency reports to Mr. Bessent. Mr. Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency pushed the appointment through White House channels, but Mr. Bessent was not consulted or asked for his blessing, the people said. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversations. [New York Times]

A federal judge who blocked President Donald Trump’s regime from dismantling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ruled Friday that the bureau can’t go forward immediately with plans to mass fire hundreds of employees. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she is “deeply concerned” that Trump administration officials aren’t complying with her earlier order that maintains the bureau’s existence until she rules on the merits of a lawsuit seeking to preserve it. [AP News]

The FSU shooter shows radicalized white men are the threats to college campuses, not student protestors. [Teen Vogue]

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is suspending a quality-control program for its food-testing laboratories due to staff cuts at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), according to an internal email obtained by Reuters. The proficiency testing program of the FDA’s Food Emergency Response Network is designed to ensure consistency and accuracy across the agency’s network of about 170 labs that test food for pathogens and contaminants to prevent foodborne illness. [The Guardian]

Operatives from Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are building a master database at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that could track and surveil undocumented immigrants, two sources with direct knowledge tell WIRED. DOGE is knitting together immigration databases from across DHS and uploading data from outside agencies, including the Social Security Administration (SSA), as well as voting records, sources say. This, experts tell WIRED, could create a system that could later be searched to identify and surveil immigrants. [WIRED]

The Pope does not burst into flames when meeting Vice President J.D. Vance. [AP News]

Harvard University received an emailed letter from the Trump regime that included a series of demands about hiring, admissions, and curriculum so onerous that school officials decided they had no choice but to take on the White House. The university announced its intentions, setting off a tectonic battle between one of the country’s most prestigious universities and a U.S. president. Then, almost immediately, came a frantic call from a Trump official. The April 11 letter from the White House’s task force on antisemitism, this official told Harvard, should not have been sent and was “unauthorized,” two people familiar with the matter said. [New York Times – Gifted]

The harem of Elon Musk. The DOGE leader is offering the Republican Party a very different vision of fatherhood. [The Atlantic – Gifted]

