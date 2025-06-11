Celebrity

Even Kim Kardashian is blasting ICE for their cruel and dangerous raids

Miu von Furstenberg
3 Min Read
Kim Kardashian Departs Hotel For Lauren Sanchez's Bachelorette Party
Photo Credit: Anne Goldstein/Starface Photo/Cover Images

“When we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up,” Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

Reality star Kim Kardashian took a stand Tuesday night (June 10, 2025) against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in LA that have triggered nationwide protests.

The sweeping deportation raids ordered by President Donald Trump sparked major demonstrations in Los Angeles Friday that have continued unabated for days.

In a bold move that shocked many, Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles without getting approval from California Governor Gavin Newsom, responding to the ongoing protests.

Governor Newsom said the move “inflamed a combustible situation,” and California has filed a legal challenge.

The social media mogul leveraged her massive Instagram following of 356 million to advocate for LA’s immigrant community, telling her fans there “has to be a better way” to handle immigration than ICE raids.

“When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals—great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family.

No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely. There HAS to be a BETTER way,” she wrote.

Kim K previously praised Trump on late-night television, saying she felt “very grateful” after he commuted Alice Johnson’s sentence in 2018.

Johnson had served over 20 years of a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense before being freed with Kim’s help. The star spent months working on getting Johnson’s sentence commuted, including meeting Trump personally.

During a July 2018 Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, Kim K, who had met with Trump that May, stated, “I have nothing bad to say about the president.”

