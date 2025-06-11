Even Kim Kardashian is blasting ICE for their cruel and dangerous raids

“When we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up,” Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram.
Reality star Kim Kardashian took a stand Tuesday night (June 10, 2025) against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in LA that have triggered nationwide protests.
The sweeping deportation raids ordered by President Donald Trump sparked major demonstrations in Los Angeles Friday that have continued unabated for days.
In a bold move that shocked many, Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles without getting approval from California Governor Gavin Newsom, responding to the ongoing protests.
Governor Newsom said the move “inflamed a combustible situation,” and California has filed a legal challenge.
The social media mogul leveraged her massive Instagram following of 356 million to advocate for LA’s immigrant community, telling her fans there “has to be a better way” to handle immigration than ICE raids.
“When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals—great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right,” she wrote on Instagram.
“Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family.
No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely. There HAS to be a BETTER way,” she wrote.
Kim K previously praised Trump on late-night television, saying she felt “very grateful” after he commuted Alice Johnson’s sentence in 2018.
Johnson had served over 20 years of a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense before being freed with Kim’s help. The star spent months working on getting Johnson’s sentence commuted, including meeting Trump personally.
During a July 2018 Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, Kim K, who had met with Trump that May, stated, “I have nothing bad to say about the president.”
HOT DEALS
- Save $100 on the Theragun PRO. Theragun PRO delivers quiet, deep muscle therapy to reduce soreness, release stress and ease discomfort. [Therabody]
- Save $70 on the REST® Evercool® Cooling Comforter, King/Cali King, Blanket for Hot Sleepers [Amazon]
- Save $275 on the Dreo Pedestal Fans for Home, 8 Speeds, 3 Modes [Walmart]
- Save $80 on Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds [Amazon]
- Sabe $8 on Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30 [Amazon]
- Save $30 on the Google – Nest Cam Indoor Wired Security Camera [Best Buy]
- Save $10 on the ThruNite LED Flashlight Archer 2A V3, 500 Lumens Mini AA Flashlight with Lanyard [Amazon]
- Save $59 on the Troubador Orbis 2-Pocket Backpack [Walmart]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.