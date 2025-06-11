Quick Drag: Valentina Says “Hola” to The Pit Stop

Last week on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the queens of the pink bracket brought us the unofficial sequel to Mama Ru’s cult classic “Starrbooty” to life in the Rusical challenge.
They also served their take on Wild West looks on the runway. Sadly, this week, six became three as Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Jorgeous and Lydia B Collins advanced to the next round, leaving Kerri Colby, Tina Burner and the icon and legend Nicole Paige Brooks in the dust.
Monét X Change and the muy bonita Valentina discuss the episode, the drama, the looks and so much more in the latest episode of “The Pit Stop.” Side note, I am delighted that NPB is getting so much love – she totally deserves it – and we here in Atlanta are so proud of her.
The Pit Stop AS10 E06 🏁 Monét X Change & Valentina: The Rebooty! | RuPaul’s Drag Race
