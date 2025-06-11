Quick Drag

Quick Drag: Valentina Says “Hola” to The Pit Stop

Last week on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the queens of the pink bracket brought us the unofficial sequel to Mama Ru’s cult classic “Starrbooty” to life in the Rusical challenge.

They also served their take on Wild West looks on the runway. Sadly, this week, six became three as Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Jorgeous and Lydia B Collins advanced to the next round, leaving Kerri Colby, Tina Burner and the icon and legend Nicole Paige Brooks in the dust.

Monét X Change and the muy bonita Valentina discuss the episode, the drama, the looks and so much more in the latest episode of “The Pit Stop.” Side note, I am delighted that NPB is getting so much love – she totally deserves it – and we here in Atlanta are so proud of her.

It’s her, Valentina! 🫶 Watch as Monét X Change & Valentina recap All Stars 10, Episode 6 🕵️

#MTV #DragRace

The Pit Stop AS10 E06 🏁 Monét X Change & Valentina: The Rebooty! | RuPaul’s Drag Race

Socialite Life June 7, 2025 11:00 AM

Drag Queens Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova react to the new horror film Fear Street: Prom Queen, in this new episode of I Like to Watch.

Drag Queens Trixie & Katya React to Fear Street: Prom Queen | I Like to Watch | Netflix

Coco Peru is a drag legend, storyteller, and activist who has been captivating audiences for over three decades with her razor-sharp wit, heartfelt monologues, and signature copper hair. From her breakout role in Trick to viral YouTube rants that are both hilarious and deeply human, Coco has carved out a unique place in queer culture. In this episode, she opens up about her journey, the evolution of drag, RuPaul's Drag Race, and what it means to stay true to yourself in a changing world.

Coco Peru: Drag Drama, Bianca Del Rio, and How She Actually Died

Raja and Raven toot or boot the runway looks from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10.

Every week, Fashion Photo RuView critiques the fashion from the most recent episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.

This week, Raja and Raven critique the looks from the fourth runway of All Stars 10. Including the entrance looks for this second bracket of queens, the mainstage category is Eight Ball Eleganza, where the queens have to design a look using all 8 items provided.


It’s Mistress Monday 🥳 And to all my he/she/we’s out there, THIS ONE’S FOR YOU! 😍👽 Today, we have the LEGENDARY pork chop 🐷 Irene the Alien on the channel! Did Loosey really say that about Irene’s face? Am I the TMZ of drag? Do any of the girls actually give Alien 🛸, or all they all just BRICKS?! 🧱

Let’s grab a glass of ice water and find out 💦, because Irene is ready to SHRED!!

Irene the Alien FINALLY CONFRONTS ME

Can these All Star queens turn College Ballers into their drag sisters? Willam and Alaska talk about the Drag Family Resemblence looks on the runway this week; from no matchy syndrome, to a failed recreation of an iconic moment, and even a brown piana?! Theres the tall one, the prison fairies, and other girl. Who are you saluting?

Raja and Raven toot or boot the runway looks from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10.

Every week, Fashion Photo RuView critiques the fashion from the most recent episode of RuPaul's Drag Race. This week, Raja and Raven critique the looks from the third runway of All Stars 10. Category is Drag Family Resemblance, where the queens makeover college basketball players.


To celebrate Bracket 2 airing this week 💖 I walked around the All Stars 10 Premiere Party and asked the dolls YOUR most ROTTED QUESTIONS 😈 Is Nicole on medication? Did Irene really disown Arietty? Is Bosco actually God’s favorite T-girl? 👀 Let's find out 🤭

HELLO DEJABOOS!

