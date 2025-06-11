Celebrate Pride with a Double Dose of the Teletubbies

Back in 1997, a quartet of colorful creatures called the Teletubbies were introduced to the world. Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po entertained toddlers with whimsical songs and shared a message to “Love Who You Are”.

The brand faced controversy in 1999 when the infamous Baptist evangelist (and well-known homophobe) Jerry Fallwell took aim at the series in an article titled “Parents Alert: Tinky Winky Comes Out of the Closet,” which ran in in the National Liberty Journal, a promotional publication for his evangelical Liberty University. In the piece, he said of Tinky, “He is purple — the gay pride color, and his antenna is shaped like a triangle — the gay pride symbol.”

The gay press embraced Tinky in pieces in publications including the Advocate, Out magazine and the Village Voice, in which columnist Michael Musto declared that Tinky Winky is “out and proud” and sends “a great message to kids — not only that it’s OK to be gay, but the importance of being well-accessorized.”

The Teletubbies have become ambassadors for Pride, with a 2021 collection that benefitted efforts to expand LGBTQ images and inclusion in children’s and family programming. After an appearance on RuPaul’s All Stars season 9 and showing up at Pride events across the country (like this one in Las Vegas) the cuddly creatures have spread love and joy when we need it the most. And now, two collabs are here to celebrate Pride in a colorful way.

This June, TeeTurtle and the Teletubbies are flipping the script – literally. In celebration of Pride Month, in addition to some adorable Pride merch, the company is excited to unveil the Teletubbies Reversible Plushie Collection, a vibrant, joy-filled launch that combines iconic nostalgia with a message of love and acceptance.

Each plushie starts as your favorite original, Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, or Po, and flips to reveal a colorful rainbow floating above their heads, symbolizing unity, self-expression, and LGBTQ+ pride. It’s a hug-worthy celebration of being your truest self, whether you’re flipping for who you love, honoring your journey, or simply embracing joy. The Teletubbies collection launches on June 1 on TeeTurtle’s website and Amazon.

If you want to add even more color to your life (and create a fierce mug in the process), check out the new collab between the Teletubbies and Trixie Mattel. Trixie recently introduced her new collection, featuring a 12-pan face and body pigment palette, a blush, a brush set in Teletubbies hues, a lash and lip gloss. The products are available now at the Trixie Cosmetics website.

Celebrate Pride and love who you are with the Teletubbies and bring some sunshine and color into your life.