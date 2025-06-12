Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Colman Domingo, Cynthia Nixon, Catherine Deneuve, Oliva Munn, and more

Michael Prieve
4 Min Read
Celebrities At ‘The View’ Show Studios
Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Emily Blunt attends The American Institute for Stuttering’s 19th Annual Gala on June 10, 2025 in New York City.

The American Institute for Stuttering's 19th Annual Gala - Arrivals
Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The American Institute for Stuttering

Michael Anthony Kidd-Gilchrist attended The American Institute for Stuttering’s 19th Annual Gala on June 10, 2025 in New York City.

The American Institute for Stuttering's 19th Annual Gala - Arrivals
Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The American Institute for Stuttering

Nick Carter captures content with son Odin ahead of throwing the first pitch for the Las Vegas Aviators home game against the Salt Lake Bees at the Las Vegas Ballpark on June 10th.

Mexico City Presentation Of 'F1, The Movie'
Nick Carter captures content with son Odin ahead of throwing the first pitch for the Las Vegas Aviators home game
Photo Credit: Robert Whittaker

Backstreet Boys icon Nick Carter plays catch son Odin ahead of throwing the first pitch at the Las Vegas Aviators home game against the Salt Lake Bees at the Las Vegas Ballpark on June 10th.

Nick Carter captures content with son Odin ahead of throwing the first pitch for the Las Vegas Aviators home game
Photo Credit: Robert Whittaker

On Sunday, Jim Beam proudly celebrated and raised a glass to lyrical powerhouse Lady London for her sold-out tour in Los Angeles, CA. Known for her poetic precision and commanding stage presence, Lady London lit up the city with a night that honored not just her artistry, but her journey — surrounded by those who know her best.

On Sunday, Jim Beam proudly celebrated and raised a glass to lyrical powerhouse Lady London for her sold-out tour in Los Angeles, CA
Photo Credit: BySeneca

Alison Brie, Tom Quinn, and Dave Franco at the ‘Together’ Photocall at the 71st Taormina Film Festival in Italy on June 11, 2025.

71st Taormina Film Festival - 'Together' Photocall
Photo Credit: Maurizio D’Avanzo/IPA/INSTARimages

Brooke Shields celebrates the 1 year anniversary of her haircare company, Commence in New HYork City on June 11, 2025.

Brooke Shields Celebrates The One Year Anniversary Of Her Company Commence
Photo Credit: Bill Davila/INSTARimages

This past weekend, influencer Jack Goldburg toasted with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at the YES CHEF RESERVE launch dinner at Cucina Alba in New York City, kicking off the YES CHEF festival weekend.

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
YES CHEF RESERVE hosted by @jacksdiningroom, Wonder, Don Julio at Alba Restaurant, NY
Photo Credit: BFA

Catherine Deneuve at the 71st Taormina Film Festival In Conversation With Catherine Deneuve event in Italy on June 11, 2025.

71st Taormina Film Festival - In Conversation With Catherine Deneuve
Photo Credit: Maurizio D’Avanzo/IPA/INSTARimages

Maggie Lawson, Jason Ritter, and Melanie Lynskey at the 2025 Astra TV Awards at the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection hotel in Los Angeles, CA on June 10, 2025.

2025 Astra TV Awards
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Olivia Munn at the 2025 Astra TV Awards at the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection hotel in Los Angeles, CA on June 10, 2025.

2025 Astra TV Awards
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Cynthia Nixon arriving at ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ to talk about the new season of ‘Just Like That…’ on June 10, 2025.

Celebrities Outside 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' Studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Colman Domingo at ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Show Studios on June 11, 2025.

Celebrities At 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Show Studios
Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Colman Domingo arriving at The View studios on June 11, 2025.

Celebrities At ‘The View’ Show Studios
Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

READ MORE