Celeb Snaps: Colman Domingo, Cynthia Nixon, Catherine Deneuve, Oliva Munn, and more

Emily Blunt attends The American Institute for Stuttering’s 19th Annual Gala on June 10, 2025 in New York City.
Michael Anthony Kidd-Gilchrist attended The American Institute for Stuttering’s 19th Annual Gala on June 10, 2025 in New York City.
Nick Carter captures content with son Odin ahead of throwing the first pitch for the Las Vegas Aviators home game against the Salt Lake Bees at the Las Vegas Ballpark on June 10th.
Backstreet Boys icon Nick Carter plays catch son Odin ahead of throwing the first pitch at the Las Vegas Aviators home game against the Salt Lake Bees at the Las Vegas Ballpark on June 10th.
On Sunday, Jim Beam proudly celebrated and raised a glass to lyrical powerhouse Lady London for her sold-out tour in Los Angeles, CA. Known for her poetic precision and commanding stage presence, Lady London lit up the city with a night that honored not just her artistry, but her journey — surrounded by those who know her best.
Alison Brie, Tom Quinn, and Dave Franco at the ‘Together’ Photocall at the 71st Taormina Film Festival in Italy on June 11, 2025.
Brooke Shields celebrates the 1 year anniversary of her haircare company, Commence in New HYork City on June 11, 2025.
This past weekend, influencer Jack Goldburg toasted with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at the YES CHEF RESERVE launch dinner at Cucina Alba in New York City, kicking off the YES CHEF festival weekend.
Catherine Deneuve at the 71st Taormina Film Festival In Conversation With Catherine Deneuve event in Italy on June 11, 2025.
Maggie Lawson, Jason Ritter, and Melanie Lynskey at the 2025 Astra TV Awards at the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection hotel in Los Angeles, CA on June 10, 2025.
Olivia Munn at the 2025 Astra TV Awards at the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection hotel in Los Angeles, CA on June 10, 2025.
Cynthia Nixon arriving at ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ to talk about the new season of ‘Just Like That…’ on June 10, 2025.
Colman Domingo at ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Show Studios on June 11, 2025.
Colman Domingo arriving at The View studios on June 11, 2025.
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.