Quick Drag: Kerri Colby and Mistress Isabelle Broks Spill the All Stars Tea

There was certainly a lot of drama among the queens in the second (pink) bracket of this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – and much of it was due to the queen of chaos herself, Mistress Isabelle Brooks.
On the latest installment of “Mistress Monday” eliminated queen Kerri Colby joins Eleanor Charles’ alter ego to discuss the jaw-dropping results of last week’s episode, along with the shady dealings behind the scenes.
Kerri also answers fan questions and we find out if Kerri’s drag mother, Sasha Colby really blocked Mistress on social media. Enjoy the shady shenanigans!
