Donald Trump will ‘look at the facts’ in considering a pardon for Sean Combs

Fresh off pardoning the Chrisleys, could President Donald Trump extend the same mercy to Sean “Diddy” Combs if he’s found guilty?

The music mogul currently faces serious allegations, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs maintains his innocence in the case.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (May 30, 2025) about a possible pardon, Trump stated, “I would certainly look at the facts if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me. It wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

Trump revealed that “no one has asked” him about pardoning Combs yet, adding, “I know people are thinking about it… I know they’re thinking about it. I think people have been very close to asking.”

LOS ANGELES – JAN 25: Sean Combs at the 2020 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, CA. Photo by Carrie Nelson

Explaining his decision-making process, Trump noted, “I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely, although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage.”

The once-friendly relationship between the two appears strained now. Trump observed, “I haven’t seen him. I haven’t seen him. I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, sort of that relationship busted up.”

Earlier this week, Trump announced pardons for Todd and Julie Chrisley.

In a video shared on X, Trump spoke with the Chrisleys’ children by phone, telling Savannah and Grayson that Todd and Julie would be “free and clean.”

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump and 18 others facing felony charges have been ordered to turn themselves in to the Fulton County Jail by August 25. (Photo by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Trump concluded the call by saying to the children, “Congratulate your parents. I hear they are terrific people. This should not have happened.”

Trump also pardoned rapper and MAGA devotee NBA YoungBoy, who faced gun-related charges.

Following the pardon, NBA YoungBoy expressed, “I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist.”