Donald Trump will ‘look at the facts’ in considering a pardon for Sean Combs

Miu von Furstenberg
3 Min Read
Fresh off pardoning the Chrisleys, could President Donald Trump extend the same mercy to Sean “Diddy” Combs if he’s found guilty?

The music mogul currently faces serious allegations, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs maintains his innocence in the case.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (May 30, 2025) about a possible pardon, Trump stated, “I would certainly look at the facts if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me. It wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

Trump revealed that “no one has asked” him about pardoning Combs yet, adding, “I know people are thinking about it… I know they’re thinking about it. I think people have been very close to asking.”

Explaining his decision-making process, Trump noted, “I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely, although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage.”

The once-friendly relationship between the two appears strained now. Trump observed, “I haven’t seen him. I haven’t seen him. I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, sort of that relationship busted up.”

Earlier this week, Trump announced pardons for Todd and Julie Chrisley.

In a video shared on X, Trump spoke with the Chrisleys’ children by phone, telling Savannah and Grayson that Todd and Julie would be “free and clean.”

Trump concluded the call by saying to the children, “Congratulate your parents. I hear they are terrific people. This should not have happened.”

Trump also pardoned rapper and MAGA devotee NBA YoungBoy, who faced gun-related charges.

Following the pardon, NBA YoungBoy expressed, “I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist.”

