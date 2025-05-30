Celeb Snaps: Marcello Hernandez, Benicio Del Toro, Garrett Hedlund, Timothy Olyphant, more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Nicole Ari Parker at the Paris premiere of ‘And Just Like That…’ at Le Lido on May 28, 2025.
Jessica Bird, Olivia Applegate, Robert Maaser and Tosca Musk attend the Passionflix’s Black Dagger Brotherhood Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on May 29, 2025 in New York City.
Murray Hill, Bridget Everett, Mary Catherine Garrison, Jeff Hiller, and Tim Bagley, at the FYC event for HBO original comedy series ‘Somebody Somewhere’ at The Roxy on May 29, 2025.
Ashlynn Harris and Sophia Bush attend American Ballet Theatre’s 2025 Spring Gala celebrating its 85th Anniversary at Cipriani South Street on May 28, 2025 in New York City.
Kelly Killoren Bensimon attends American Ballet Theatre’s 2025 Spring Gala celebrating its 85th Anniversary at Cipriani South Street on May 28, 2025 in New York City.
Alex Newell attends American Ballet Theatre’s 2025 Spring Gala celebrating its 85th Anniversary at Cipriani South Street on May 28, 2025 in New York City.
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend American Ballet Theatre’s 2025 Spring Gala celebrating its 85th Anniversary at Cipriani South Street on May 28, 2025 in New York City.
Misty Copeland attends American Ballet Theatre’s 2025 Spring Gala celebrating its 85th Anniversary at Cipriani South Street on May 28, 2025 in New York City.
Sai De Silva attends American Ballet Theatre’s 2025 Spring Gala celebrating its 85th Anniversary at Cipriani South Street on May 28, 2025 in New York City.
J Balvin Toasts with Tequila Don Julio Paloma at his 40th Birthday Celebration in Italy.
Spike Lee and Adrien Brody at the opening night of his art exhibit ‘Made In America’ The opening is at Eden Gallery on Madison Avenue on May 28, 2025.
Tennis star Serena Williams has a legendary day at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 27, 2025.
LAFC player Olivier Giroud spends his day at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 19, 2025.
Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson at the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+ new series ‘Stick’ at the AMC Century City 15 on May 29, 2025.
Timothy Olyphant at the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+ new series ‘Stick’ at the AMC Century City 15 on May 29, 2025.
Garrett Hedlund at the New York Special Screening of Barron’s Cove at Quad Cinema in New York City on May 28, 2025.
Michael Stipe and Scarlett Johansson at the New York premiere of Focus Features ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ – After Party at the Metropolitan club on May 29, 2025.
Marcello Hernandez and Benicio Del Toro at the New York premiere of Focus Features ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ – After Party at the Metropolitan club on May 29, 2025.
