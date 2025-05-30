Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Marcello Hernandez, Benicio Del Toro, Garrett Hedlund, Timothy Olyphant, more

Michael Prieve
5 Min Read
New York premiere of 'The Phoenician Scheme' - After Party
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Nicole Ari Parker at the Paris premiere of ‘And Just Like That…’ at Le Lido on May 28, 2025.

Paris premiere of 'And Just Like That…'
Photo Credit: Starface Photo/Cover Images

Jessica Bird, Olivia Applegate, Robert Maaser and Tosca Musk attend the Passionflix’s Black Dagger Brotherhood Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on May 29, 2025 in New York City.

Passionflix's Black Dagger Brotherhood Premiere
Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Passionflix

Murray Hill, Bridget Everett, Mary Catherine Garrison, Jeff Hiller, and Tim Bagley, at the FYC event for HBO original comedy series ‘Somebody Somewhere’ at The Roxy on May 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Ashlynn Harris and Sophia Bush attend American Ballet Theatre’s 2025 Spring Gala celebrating its 85th Anniversary at Cipriani South Street on May 28, 2025 in New York City.

American Ballet Theatre Celebrates 85th Anniversary At 2025 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre

Kelly Killoren Bensimon attends American Ballet Theatre’s 2025 Spring Gala celebrating its 85th Anniversary at Cipriani South Street on May 28, 2025 in New York City.

American Ballet Theatre Celebrates 85th Anniversary At 2025 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre

Alex Newell attends American Ballet Theatre’s 2025 Spring Gala celebrating its 85th Anniversary at Cipriani South Street on May 28, 2025 in New York City.

American Ballet Theatre Celebrates 85th Anniversary At 2025 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend American Ballet Theatre’s 2025 Spring Gala celebrating its 85th Anniversary at Cipriani South Street on May 28, 2025 in New York City.

American Ballet Theatre Celebrates 85th Anniversary At 2025 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre

Misty Copeland attends American Ballet Theatre’s 2025 Spring Gala celebrating its 85th Anniversary at Cipriani South Street on May 28, 2025 in New York City.

American Ballet Theatre Celebrates 85th Anniversary At 2025 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre

Sai De Silva attends American Ballet Theatre’s 2025 Spring Gala celebrating its 85th Anniversary at Cipriani South Street on May 28, 2025 in New York City.

American Ballet Theatre Celebrates 85th Anniversary At 2025 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre

J Balvin Toasts with Tequila Don Julio Paloma at his 40th Birthday Celebration in Italy.

J Balvin Toasts with Tequila Don Julio Paloma at his 40th Birthday Celebration
Photo Credit: Shfotograf

Spike Lee and Adrien Brody at the opening night of his art exhibit ‘Made In America’ The opening is at Eden Gallery on Madison Avenue on May 28, 2025.

Adrian Brody 'Made In America' art exhibit opening in New York
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Tennis star Serena Williams has a legendary day at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 27, 2025.

Serena Williams
Photo Credit: Elwood Walker/Universal Studios Hollywood

LAFC player Olivier Giroud spends his day at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 19, 2025.

Olivier Giroud
Photo Credit: Elwood Walker/Universal Studios Hollywood

Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson at the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+ new series ‘Stick’ at the AMC Century City 15 on May 29, 2025.

Los Angeles TV series premiere of 'Stick'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Timothy Olyphant at the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+ new series ‘Stick’ at the AMC Century City 15 on May 29, 2025.

Los Angeles TV series premiere of 'Stick'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Garrett Hedlund at the New York Special Screening of Barron’s Cove at Quad Cinema in New York City on May 28, 2025.

New York Special Screening of Barron's Cove
Photo Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Michael Stipe and Scarlett Johansson at the New York premiere of Focus Features ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ – After Party at the Metropolitan club on May 29, 2025.

New York premiere of 'The Phoenician Scheme' - After Party
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/INSTARimages

Marcello Hernandez and Benicio Del Toro at the New York premiere of Focus Features ‘The Phoenician Scheme’ – After Party at the Metropolitan club on May 29, 2025.

New York premiere of 'The Phoenician Scheme' - After Party
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/INSTARimages

