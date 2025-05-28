Donald Trump to pardon tax evader and bank fraudster MAGA couple Todd and Julie Chrisley

Former President Donald Trump has announced full pardons for reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud charges in 2022. So basically a criminal rewarding a set of criminals, because…MAGA.
A video shared on X by White House communications advisor Margo Martin shows Trump speaking with their daughter Savannah Chrisley, telling her about his decision to pardon her parents.
“It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow,” Trump told Savannah Chrisley in the video. “We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them a good life.”
Trump mentioned that he felt Todd and Julie Chrisley received “a pretty harsh treatment” for their offenses.
According to Atlanta’s WSB-TV, Todd Chrisley was facing a 12-year prison sentence while Julie was set to serve seven years. A federal jury determined that in June 2022, they had submitted fake documents to con Atlanta banks out of over $30 million through fraudulent loans. The jury also found they had hidden millions in earnings from their TV show Chrisley Knows Best from the IRS. Their lawyer revealed to NBC in February that Trump was “seriously” weighing pardoning the Chrisleys.
The family’s accountant Peter Tarantino got three years behind bars for his role in the scheme. He was convicted of plotting to defraud the IRS and submitting false tax returns. No word yet on whether Tarantino might receive a pardon too.
