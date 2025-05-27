Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Benson Boone, Dylan Efron, Shaboozey, Renee Rapp, and more

Plus, photos featuring Tommy Dorfman, Jonathan Groff, Darren Criss, Tom Francis, Ana de Armas, Heidi Montag, MGK, and more!

Michael Prieve
2025 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas Featuring: Benson Boone Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 26 May 2025 Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Jonathan Groff at the 2025 New Dramatists Spring Luncheon on May 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Darren Criss at the 2025 New Dramatists Spring Luncheon on May 27, 2025.

2025 New Dramatists Spring Luncheon
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Tom Francis at the 2025 New Dramatists Spring Luncheon on May 27, 2025.

French Open 2025 - Rafael Nadal Tribute
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Singer/songwriter Megan Moroney makes her mark with Sharpie at her first American Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.

Singer/songwriter Megan Moroney makes her mark with Sharpie
Photo courtesy: Sharpie
Singer/songwriter Megan Moroney makes her mark with Sharpie
Photo courtesy: Sharpie

Julianne Moore arriving at ‘Live With Kelly & Mark’ to talk about her new series ‘Sirens’ in New York on May 27, 2025.

Julianne Moore on 'Live With Kelly & Mark'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Tommy Dorfman was spotted arriving at McNally Jackson promoting her new book ‘Maybe This Will Save Me’ in New York City on May 27, 2025.

Tommy Dorfman Promoting 'Maybe This Will Save Me' In New York
Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Ana de Armas at the Berlin premiere of ‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’ on May 26, 2025.

Berlin premiere of 'From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina
Photo Credit: Nicole Kubelka/Future Image/Cover Images

Sofia Vergara attended RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience on Friday, May 23, 2025 at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience
Photo credit: RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary attended RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience on Friday, May 23, 2025 at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience
Photo credit: RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience

Robin Thicke performs at the RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience on Friday, May 23, 2025 at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience
Photo credit: RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience

Sylvain Bitton, DJ Rampa and Ben Biscotti attended RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience on Sunday, May 25, 2025 at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience
Photo credit: RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience

Kyle Kuzma, Leon “Starino” Anderson, Evan Ross and Ben Biscotti attended RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience
Photo credit: RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience

MGK at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.

2025 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Heidi Montag at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.

2025 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Renee Rapp at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.

2025 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Photo Credit: Judy Eddy/Cover Images

Shaboozey at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.

2025 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Dylan Efron at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.

2025 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Photo Credit: Judy Eddy/Cover Images

Benson Boone at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.

2025 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

