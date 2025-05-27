Celeb Snaps: Benson Boone, Dylan Efron, Shaboozey, Renee Rapp, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Jonathan Groff at the 2025 New Dramatists Spring Luncheon on May 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Darren Criss at the 2025 New Dramatists Spring Luncheon on May 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Tom Francis at the 2025 New Dramatists Spring Luncheon on May 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Singer/songwriter Megan Moroney makes her mark with Sharpie at her first American Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.

Photo courtesy: Sharpie

Photo courtesy: Sharpie

Julianne Moore arriving at ‘Live With Kelly & Mark’ to talk about her new series ‘Sirens’ in New York on May 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Tommy Dorfman was spotted arriving at McNally Jackson promoting her new book ‘Maybe This Will Save Me’ in New York City on May 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Ana de Armas at the Berlin premiere of ‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’ on May 26, 2025.

Photo Credit: Nicole Kubelka/Future Image/Cover Images

Sofia Vergara attended RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience on Friday, May 23, 2025 at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Photo credit: RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary attended RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience on Friday, May 23, 2025 at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Photo credit: RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience

Robin Thicke performs at the RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience on Friday, May 23, 2025 at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Photo credit: RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience

Sylvain Bitton, DJ Rampa and Ben Biscotti attended RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience on Sunday, May 25, 2025 at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Photo credit: RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience

Kyle Kuzma, Leon “Starino” Anderson, Evan Ross and Ben Biscotti attended RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Photo credit: RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience

MGK at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Heidi Montag at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Renee Rapp at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.

Photo Credit: Judy Eddy/Cover Images

Shaboozey at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Dylan Efron at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.

Photo Credit: Judy Eddy/Cover Images

Benson Boone at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages