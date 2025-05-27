Celeb Snaps: Benson Boone, Dylan Efron, Shaboozey, Renee Rapp, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Jonathan Groff at the 2025 New Dramatists Spring Luncheon on May 27, 2025.
Darren Criss at the 2025 New Dramatists Spring Luncheon on May 27, 2025.
Tom Francis at the 2025 New Dramatists Spring Luncheon on May 27, 2025.
Singer/songwriter Megan Moroney makes her mark with Sharpie at her first American Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.
Julianne Moore arriving at ‘Live With Kelly & Mark’ to talk about her new series ‘Sirens’ in New York on May 27, 2025.
Tommy Dorfman was spotted arriving at McNally Jackson promoting her new book ‘Maybe This Will Save Me’ in New York City on May 27, 2025.
Ana de Armas at the Berlin premiere of ‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’ on May 26, 2025.
Sofia Vergara attended RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience on Friday, May 23, 2025 at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary attended RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience on Friday, May 23, 2025 at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.
Robin Thicke performs at the RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience on Friday, May 23, 2025 at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.
Sylvain Bitton, DJ Rampa and Ben Biscotti attended RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience on Sunday, May 25, 2025 at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.
Kyle Kuzma, Leon “Starino” Anderson, Evan Ross and Ben Biscotti attended RD Grand Prix, A Superyacht Experience on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.
MGK at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.
Heidi Montag at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.
Renee Rapp at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.
Shaboozey at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.
Dylan Efron at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.
Benson Boone at the 2025 American Music Awards arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.
