Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton arrested for DUI

Law enforcement officials apprehended Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton on May 17 in Fairmont, West Virginia, on charges of driving under the influence, court documents reveal.

The 57-year-old hometown hero was taken into custody in Marion County for allegedly “driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs,” according to West Virginia Magistrate Court records. She was later released after posting a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

Retton shot to stardom during the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics when she made history as America’s first female gymnast to clinch gold in the all-around competition. Despite nursing a knee injury that required surgery mere weeks before the Games, Retton nailed perfect 10s in both vault and floor exercise to secure the victory.

Her incredible Olympic haul that summer—grabbing one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals—turned her into America’s sweetheart and earned her Sports Illustrated “Sportswoman of the Year” honors.

In the years following, Retton built a career as an inspirational speaker and TV personality, earning her spot in the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997.

This arrest comes less than two years after Retton was “fighting for her life” battling an unusual form of pneumonia that landed her in intensive care. Her 2023 health crisis sparked widespread public concern, leading to a crowdfunding effort spearheaded by her daughter that raised over $200,000 in just 24 hours. She recovered and left the hospital several weeks later.