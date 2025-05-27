Quick Drag: Willam and Alaska Have an Eye for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Fashion

Well, actually Willam is the one with the “eye for fashion” in this video.

Serving glam Cyclops realness, she and Alaska (in Michelle Visage-approved leopard print) talk about the looks on the mainstage on episode three of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. On this “Runway Rundown” the queens rate and review all of the looks – from Mama Ru’s black lace look to Michelle’s gorgeous red, white and blue jacket, TS Madison’s purple reign and guest judge (the ageless) Kate Beckinsale’s stunning black ensemble.

They then rate the results of the “Hoop Queen Makeover”, dissecting and disseminating all of the pairings.