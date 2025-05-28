Quick Drag: Monét X Change & Kori King Meet the Pink Bracket

On All Stars 10, we had our first season 17 queen in Lydia B. Collins and on this week’s episode of “The Pit Stop” we also have the first representative from that same season (and Lydia’s true love) Kori King.
Kori and Monét X Change review and recap episode four and he arrival of 6 new queens – Tina Burner, Kerri Colby, Nicole Paie Brooks, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Lydia B. Collins and Jorgeous. The duo discusses the entrance looks of the pink bracket dolls and the queen-created looks for the “Eight Ball” maxi challenge as well as the lip sync between the top two, Lydia and Tina.
Kori also talks about the evolution of her own “cinematic universe”, wearing Monét’s Werk the World look on the runway and her ongoing romance with Lydia. It’s a fun revisiting of a great episode and a great set of queens.
A Brown Piana?! - AS10 E3 Runway Rundown
Fashion Photo RuView | Full Ep: RuPaul's Drag Race AS10 E3 | "Drag Family Resemblance"
Interviewing CELEBRITY ICONS at the All Stars 10 Premiere Party!
THE TRUTH ABOUT PHOENIX ALL STARS 10
The Pit Stop AS10 E03 🏁 Monét X Change & Kim Chi Play Ball! | RuPaul’s Drag Race
Marcia Marcia Marcia on Broadway 🎭 | Portrait of a Queen
Shake Those Slits! - AS10 E1 Runway Rundown
Fashion Photo RuView | Full Ep: RuPaul's Drag Race AS10 E1
The Pit Stop AS10 E02 🏁 Monét X Change & Scarlet Envy On The Dancefloor! | RuPaul’s Drag Race
HOT DEALS
- Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker [Walmart]
- Save 34% on Physician’s Choice Probiotics 60 Billion CFU – 10 Strains + Organic Prebiotics [Amazon]
- Save $30 on the NutriBullet Pro 1000 Personal Blender [Kohl’s]
- Now 20% off! Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid [Amazon]
- Save $20 on the Easy Breather Pillow [Nest Bedding]
- Save 29% on the TCL Class S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV [Target]
- Save $45.97 on the Carote 14 Pcs Knife Set with Wooden Block Stainless Steel Knives with Ergonomic Handle [Walmart ]
- Save 25% on Clinique Even Better Clinical Brightening Moisturizer With Salicylic Acid, Glucosamine + Vitamin C | Hydrating + Dark Spot Reducing [Amazon]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.