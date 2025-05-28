Quick Drag: Monét X Change & Kori King Meet the Pink Bracket

On All Stars 10, we had our first season 17 queen in Lydia B. Collins and on this week’s episode of “The Pit Stop” we also have the first representative from that same season (and Lydia’s true love) Kori King.

Kori and Monét X Change review and recap episode four and he arrival of 6 new queens – Tina Burner, Kerri Colby, Nicole Paie Brooks, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Lydia B. Collins and Jorgeous. The duo discusses the entrance looks of the pink bracket dolls and the queen-created looks for the “Eight Ball” maxi challenge as well as the lip sync between the top two, Lydia and Tina.

Kori also talks about the evolution of her own “cinematic universe”, wearing Monét’s Werk the World look on the runway and her ongoing romance with Lydia. It’s a fun revisiting of a great episode and a great set of queens.