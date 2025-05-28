Brad Pitt finally opens up about finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt graces GQ magazine’s latest cover alongside F1 co-star Damson Idris and producer Lewis Hamilton. The highly anticipated racing film is set to hit theaters this summer, following an extended production period that was paused for a year during the Hollywood strikes. As filming wrapped at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit, Pitt was also finalizing his divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie.

“My personal life is always in the news,” Pitt told the publication about filming movies amid public scrutiny. “It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way.“

When asked if shooting F1 served as an escape from the constant media attention on his personal matters, Pitt shared: “It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do. So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that. I don’t know. I don’t know.”

“Mostly I feel pretty… My life is fairly contained,” Pitt continued. “It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit.”

When GQ directly questioned if there was “relief” now that the divorce was “finally being finalized,” the Oscar winner responded: “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

The former power couple’s divorce was settled on Dec. 30, 2024, concluding eight years of legal battles. Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, stated: “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

The couple made global headlines in 2016 following an alleged physical altercation on a private plane. According to Jolie’s lawsuit against Pitt, he allegedly “choked” one of their children, “struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.” The divorce filing came days after this reported incident.

In April 2024, court documents revealed a shocking development when Jolie’s legal team claimed Pitt’s alleged physical abuse had roots predating the 2016 incident. The drama intensified when Pitt, in 2022, accused Jolie of breaching “contractual rights” by selling her stake in their Château Miraval winery without his knowledge. Jolie’s team fired back with explosive allegations, claiming Pitt wouldn’t let her sell unless she signed “a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.”

Despite the personal turmoil, Pitt’s career seems to be hitting new heights with F1 zooming into theaters worldwide this June. The star appears energized and back in his element. While he sparked retirement buzz in 2022 by suggesting he was on the “last leg” of his acting journey, he later clarified that didn’t mean hanging up his boots anytime soon. F1 seems to have reignited his passion for the craft.

“Man, I’ve been doing this for a while and was wondering: Do I have more stories to tell? Do I have anything to add to this? Is there still any excitement I can find from this?” Pitt told GQ. “[This film] just reinvigorated the whole thing again for me.”

The Hollywood icon isn’t slowing down, with F1 just the beginning of his upcoming slate. He’s set to reunite with Fury director David Ayer for the Navy SEAL drama Heart of the Beast, and fans can look forward to seeing him reprise his Oscar-winning role as Cliff Booth in a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, helmed by David Fincher and penned by Quentin Tarantino.